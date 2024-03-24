Report: Bayern Munich to push for Alphonso Davies decision by next week

With Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Chelsea FC all reportedly interested in Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies, the club is reportedly going to push for the Canadian to make a decision next week.

After issuing Davies a best-and-final-offer last week, it appears that Bayern Munich is getting tired of waiting for the 23-year-old to make a decision. Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg had the latest update on the situation:

News #Davies: FC Bayern want a decision from Davies next week! ➡️ They want to know whether he will accept the new contract offered to him until 2029, with a total package of around €14m salary gross/year all-in – or not ➡️ Davies and his management still demand around €20m all-in per year. If Davies doesn’t accept Bayern’s new offer, he will be up for sale next summer. Real Madrid are reluctant to pay anything close to €50m and are determined to lower the price as much as possible. @SkySportDE

Davies has been very closely linked to Real Madrid and given his value, Bayern Munich likely wants to move forward with negotiations sooner rather than later. Already at a disadvantage at the bargaining table, if Davies does really want to leave, the Bavarians are likely seeking clarity, so they can fully move on from Davies in sporting and financial manner.

With Davies fondness for Madrid being reported on for months now, it might be a painstaking process to grind an extra euro or two out of the Spanish mega-club.

