Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in danger of missing Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich will be desperate to have a mostly fit squad as Der Klassiker looms upon the horizon. However, Die Rekordmeister may just have to make do without one of their very best.

While Aleksandar Pavlović has been given the green light for Saturday’s clash, Harry Kane continues to receive treatment for a niggling ankle injury sustained in Bayern’s 5-2 victory over Darmstadt.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has now confirmed that Kane has returned to Germany to receive further treatment on his ankle (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Gareth Southgate confirms that Harry Kane will return to Germany for treatment on his ankle injury and won't be fit for the Belgium game on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/1VHaat5Pop — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 23, 2024

To many, it may come as a relief that Kane will cut out the risk of aggravating his injury, however, according to Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the 30-year-old striker may now be in danger of missing Bayern’s clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane is expected back at Säbener Straße tomorrow to receive treatment on his ankle. Bayern are hoping the striker will be fit against Dortmund [@_kochmaximilian] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 24, 2024

Considering Harry Kane’s history of ankle injuries, there’s a chance Bayern decide to rest him against Dortmund or even use him as a sub further into the game.

With a high stakes Champions League quarter final clash against Arsenal in the near future and Matthys Tel on a decent run of form, it may just be in Bayern’s best interest to let Kane sit this Klassiker out.

What do you think? Will Kane be fit in time for Der Klassiker? Should Bayern risk Kane considering their Champions League clash against Arsenal around the corner? Let us know in the comments!

