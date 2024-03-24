 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Chuck and Jack break down everything from Germany's stunning win over France!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in danger of missing Der Klassiker

Are Kane’s ankles finally buckling under the weight?

By San_Holo
/ new
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Harry Kane receives treatment for ankle injury sustained in Bayern’s 5-2 victory against SV Darmstadt 98.

Bayern Munich will be desperate to have a mostly fit squad as Der Klassiker looms upon the horizon. However, Die Rekordmeister may just have to make do without one of their very best.

While Aleksandar Pavlović has been given the green light for Saturday’s clash, Harry Kane continues to receive treatment for a niggling ankle injury sustained in Bayern’s 5-2 victory over Darmstadt.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has now confirmed that Kane has returned to Germany to receive further treatment on his ankle (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

To many, it may come as a relief that Kane will cut out the risk of aggravating his injury, however, according to Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the 30-year-old striker may now be in danger of missing Bayern’s clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Considering Harry Kane’s history of ankle injuries, there’s a chance Bayern decide to rest him against Dortmund or even use him as a sub further into the game.

With a high stakes Champions League quarter final clash against Arsenal in the near future and Matthys Tel on a decent run of form, it may just be in Bayern’s best interest to let Kane sit this Klassiker out.

What do you think? Will Kane be fit in time for Der Klassiker? Should Bayern risk Kane considering their Champions League clash against Arsenal around the corner? Let us know in the comments!

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Germany’s massive 2-0 victory over France? Then Chuck and Jack have you covered with the Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Germany’s March 2024 International Break: All Updates

View all 55 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works