Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala says it can work with Florian Wirtz, İlkay Gündoğan all playing together for Germany

One of the starring players for Germany during his refreshing 2-0 win over France was Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

For the 21-year-old, it was another chance to play with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. Musiala and Wirtz, of course, are considered to be Germany’s top, young players.

“I feel good with Flo on and off the pitch. We talk to each other a lot and we always look at where one of us is when the other starts dribbling. The connection between us gets even better with every game,” Musiala told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked about how things went playing as a wide attacker (not necessarily a winger), Musiala said that it was not a problem and that he, Wirtz, and İlkay Gündoğan would have no problem working together under Julian Nagelsmann.

“We (Musiala and Wirtz) can play with him, he is the captain, has more experience than us and always occupies the middle,” said Musiala, who assisted Kai Havertz’s goal in the second half. “All three of us kept rotating, that felt good. We actually played with three No. 10’s and kept checking where the spaces were. It was really fun. We saw and felt that everyone was really keen to play together. You could see our quality.”

In addition to playing with those aforementioned teammates, Musiala also donned the #10 jersey for Germany, which was special for him.

“That was a special moment for me. I’m keeping the shirt, I’m really proud of it. I don’t go into a game any differently than before with number 14, but it still feels a bit different, with even more responsibility,” Musiala remarked.

One game does not build a dynasty, though and Germany will have to continue to build off of its win. With the Netherlands waiting on Tuesday, it will not take long to get take on another massive test.

