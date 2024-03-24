Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — France 0-2 Germany (International Friendly)

The German national team had not really fired on all cylinders for, well, years.

With deflating performance after deflating performance, there was very little reason for hope...until now!

While it is just one match, the Germans were able to outgun France 2-0 for a really strong and convincing away win. Clearly, there was a lot to talk about and with Jack Laushway making his Bavarian Podcast Works debut to help break this one down, we went all-in!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

Some thoughts on Germany’s blazing start to the match and that laser of a goal from Florian Wirtz.

Kai Havertz proved he up to the task after an iffy first half (with some major help from Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala).

Joshua Kimmich vs. Kylian Mbappé.

Who was impactful and who might not have turned in their best effort.

Some final thoughts on the impressive victory (is this a cause for hope?) and why this was incredibly important to Nagelsmann and the players alike.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.