Three observations from Germany’s 2-0 win over France in an international friendly

Germany, with only two Bayern Munich players in the starting lineup, beat France 0-2 courtesy of goals from Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz. Here is what we observed:

Germany gets the balance right

In so many games, when Germany has been put under pressure, they have quivered and given up goals very quickly. Today, there seemed to be a different feeling about the midfield and backline. Toni Kroos on his return and Robert Andrich held firm even when the French overwhelmed Germany in the first half. The backline hardly put a foot wrong with Joshua Kimmich holding the fort down against Kylian Mbappé for the most part, Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger calmly working the center and Maximilian Mittelstädt being an absolute delight on the opposite flank.

A former Leverkusen star and a current Leverkusen star might be the key to success for Germany

Toni Kroos (yes, he was on loan to Leverkusen from Bayern) brought with him a sharpness and an eye for a deft pass on his return to the national side, settling the midfield next to Andrich. Florian Wirtz drifted into spaces, played delightful passes and just floated on the pitch. His goal was brilliantly taken and it was no surprise that Kroos played the pass to set it up. The connection between Wirtz and Jamal Musiala (perhaps the player of the match) was responsible for the second goal with Wirtz spotting Musiala’s run and playing a beautiful long pass to him, allowing the Bayern star to set up Kai Havertz. Wirtz is closer to the Thomas Müller mold, although İlkay Gündoğan played in attacking midfield behind the striker today (you have got to find a place for the captain perhaps) and has blossomed into an important player for both club and country at such a young age.

Julian Nagelsmann makes the right calls

All teams have hierarchies and Germany has many experienced players to rely upon although they have not been very reliable of late. Yet, Nagelsmann decided to rely on form and called upon the best players from Leverkusen and Stuttgart (except Angelo Stiller). They shone brightly today and this national side, with only two Bayern players in the starting lineup and three playing any kind of role overall today, might be the one that heads to the Euros and actually does well. It seems that Nagelsmann has decided to pick players based upon merit rather than previous performances and this paid off. He also played a 4-2-3-system which utilized Germany’s strengths. It was the right call to not call up Nico Schlotterbeck. It was the right call to move Kimmich to right back. It was the right call to bring back Toni Kroos. However, this is Julian Nagelsmann we are talking about and nobody will be surprised if he tries something completely different in midweek against the Netherlands

