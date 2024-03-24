Florian Wirtz says future isn’t tied to Xabi Alonso, has good connection with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

One of the worst kept secrets in Germany is Bayern Munich’s affinity for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

The attacker scored the opening goal the opening goal in Germany’s 2-0 victory over France is a very popular figure on the transfer market, but getting him will not be easy.

Wirtz, whose camp is guiding him to be very cautious with his decision-making on his future, is content to continue to develop at his pace — and will not feel any need to urgently transfer if Xabi Alonso leaves Die Werkself after the season.

“It’s extremely important to me that I have such a good connection with (Alonso). But of course we decide about our future independently of each other. I don’t tie my path to his, no,” Wirtz told Der Spiegel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I really don’t know what the coach will do. And regarding my future: My focus these days is on the national team. And after that I still have a lot of plans with Bayer Leverkusen.”

Leverkusen is not the only team on Wirtz’s mind, though — but it is not necessarily what you think. The youngster is now a key member of the German national team and is being looked at as one of the players who can lead the DFB into a new era. Bayern Munich start Jamal Musiala is another young player expected to be take on a similar role and Wirtz indicated the duo gets along just fine.

“We have a really good connection and we get along very well – even off the pitch. Due to so many games, we can’t meet in person so often, but we talk on the phone more often and exchange texts about how we can improve our game. We are similar types of players, that’s true. But I see it as an advantage. We can play very well together. Because of our similarity, the opponent doesn’t just focus on one of us. After all, we are being man-marked more and more often,” Wirtz said.

