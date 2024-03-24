Germany head coach Julian Naglesmann comments on his future and a potential extension with the national team

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany played their first game of 2024, which saw them cruise past France 2-0. The team kept a clean sheet for the first time in a year and put up a solid performance that completely nullified the French, which gave fans hope for the upcoming EUROs at home in Germany.

Immediately, questions were prompted about Nagelsmann’s contract — that runs till after the Euros — and whether an extension would be possible. When asked about the same by outlet ZDF, Nagelsmann said that it depended on the offer. He continued, adding that he was happy the “protagonists” were satisfied with him and his staff, and it is something he would like to evaluate. Nageslmann made it clear that it is not impossible for him to extend, but it isn't a given either, emphasizing the focus on the Euros. Nagelsmann did say that he would in fact have peace of mind if everything was clarified.

Nagelsmann was further asked whether it would be okay for him to sign a new contract that would only become valid in case of success at the Euros.

“There are a lot of details that I would have to discuss with my bosses and my agents. Those in charge will find out soon enough whether this is okay with me or not. But it has nothing to do with the financial aspect, I would like to make that clear,” said Nagelsmann (via @iMIaSanMia)

Nagelsmann, who has been linked to a variety of teams including Manchester United, Chelsea FC, a shock return to Bayern Munich, and most strongly with Borussia Dortmund will have a lot of options to choose from if he decides to leave and return to club football. And if he decides to stay with the national team, German fans will certainly be happy if he continues to deliver like he did tonight.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Germany’s massive 2-0 victory over France? Then Chuck and Jack have you covered with the Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below: