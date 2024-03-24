Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann in awe of “unbelievable” Toni Kroos after France win

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann had a major objective when he took over as boss of the German national team — bring Real Madrid star Toni Kroos back into the fold.

Mission accomplished and Kroos was one of the game’s primary stars during Germany’s 2-0 victory over France on Saturday. His assist to Florian Wirtz just seven seconds into the match made it known — Kroos is back...with a vengeance.

(Insert ominous music!)

“Unbelievable, to be honest. With the ball, we all know that he is an extraordinary player. But also how he got involved in duels. The areas that he was criticized for in the past. He worked incredibly hard and was defensively stable. What I like is that you can’t tell he’s a very successful player — he’s quite a normal guy and integrates into the group. That’s very good,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kroos completed 121 of his 128 passes (95%), won six of his eight ground duels, and had the aforementioned assist on the game’s opening goal. Clearly, Kroos came back with a massive bang.

