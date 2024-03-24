Toni Kroos makes triumphant return to Germany in 2-0 takedown of France

Former Bayern Munich prospect and current Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos made his return to the German national team during the squad’s 2-0 victory France.

Kroos was one of Germany’s stars of the match and the 34-year-old was happy to be back in the fold for the national team.

“We can of course be very satisfied. I think we took a good step forward, an important step forward. We are now taking the last steps towards the Euros, to get a bit of a feeling. We had a really good week of training, but we’ve often heard that the training week before the game was good and then things didn’t work out that way. But we were able to take that with us into the game today,” said Kroos (as captured by @MiaSanMia). “I think when I see Maxi Mittelstädt, for example, playing in his first international match, how calm he played today is absolutely worth highlighting. And yes, I think we can be very, very satisfied with that.”

Kroos played an integral role for Germany, notching an assist on Florian Wirtz’s goal just seven seconds into the match. Kroos said that the play was part of Germany’s plan.

“The set piece coach had four months to come up with something. That was planned,” Kroos told ZDF (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

