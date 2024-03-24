Goalscorer Kai Havertz relishes Germany’s win over France

It was not a perfect start for Arsenal FC star Kai Havertz as he lined up at striker for Germany during Die Mannschaft’s 2-0 victory over France. However, the 24-year-old, rebounded with a strong second half, including a goal. For Havertz, it felt awesome to be able to contribute to the win.

“Today was a lot of fun. I think we controlled the game well, especially in the second half. We had one or two good chances to score more goals, but we are of course happy to win against such an opponent. I think we played really well with the ball. Nobody was hiding. Everyone was ready to get the ball. I think that made it extremely easy for us to play between the lines,” Havertz said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Scoring here was good for me. And I’m just happy to be able to play football with the boys. We have so much quality. When I see the players playing behind me, it’s just outstanding.”

Havertz got the starting nod over Niclas Füllkrug and might have done enough to stay atop the depth chart. Ultimately, Julian Nagelsmann will make that call on Tuesday when Germany plays the Netherlands.

