NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show is LIVE! Get our takes on the German national team, Bayern Munich's injuries, the hatred directed at Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, plus MORE!

Julian Nagelsmann raves after Germany’s stunning 2-0 win over France

That was a shocker!

By CSmith1919
France v Germany - International Friendly Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich coach and current German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann could not hold in his excitement after his team knocked off France 2-0. Sure, it was only a friendly, but it showed a marked improvement from the Germans.

Just seven seconds into the match, Toni Kroos hit Florian Wirtz with a long pass, which Wirtz corralled in, took a few dribbles, and smashed a worldie for a quick lead.

Nagelsmann could not have asked for a better start — and it was all part of his plan.

“Big compliment to the team, that was very, very good. The first 25 minutes were very good. Maybe we could have scored one more goal. The kick-off was planned that way, it was excellently prepared by our set piece coach Mads Buttgereit and then was executed well,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We improved again in the second half and had three or four really good chances. Even when we made subs, Deniz Undav and Maxi Mittelstädt had two great chances. In the end I’m very, very satisfied.”

As were most Germany fans — a feeling not often experience in recent years.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Germany’s massive 2-0 victory over France? Then Chuck and Jack have you covered with the Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below:

