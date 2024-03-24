Player ratings: France 0-2 Germany

Germany is rounding into form at just the right time ahead of EURO 2024. Now it can count two straight wins against France. Is the sun shining again for Julian Nagelsmann and his team?

The former Bayern Munich tinkerer had many doubters after his experimentation — the bitter memory of two November defeats still lingering fresh in the memory. But everything seemed to click against France once more, justifying Nagelsmann’s selections for his squad and the night’s XI.

Arsenal FC striker Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet and Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz scored inside ten seconds. Real Madrid star Toni Kroos commanded the midfield and two “new” full-backs — Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich on the right, Stuttgart’s Maximilian Mittelstädt on the left — went the distance against France’s fearsome and multi-faced attack.

Bild’s ratings are below:

L’Equipe also put out its ratings (which operate on a different scale than Bild):

France vs Germany player ratings by @lequipe pic.twitter.com/gEU4yE0uEm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 24, 2024

