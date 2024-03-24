Report: Bayern Munich contacts Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi amid Xabi Alonso uncertainty

It is almost April but Bayern Munich’s head coach position for the 2024/25 season season is still open — a situation that, as more time passes, grows increasingly uncomfortable.

The Bavarians are working hard on a solution, however.

While the clear top choice appears to be Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, the 42-year-old Spaniard has not made a commitment to Bayern — and surely cannot be expected to in the midst of a title campaign for a rival campaign. Bayern, meanwhile, is laying groundwork on alternative plans — and one of those names has been revealed.

The coach in question is Brighton’s bright innovator, Roberto de Zerbi. The 44-year-old Italian is a name on the radar of many clubs’ fans — from Manchester United to Liverpool — and makes sense as a Bayern candidate.

Here is the report, from Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

In recent weeks, there have been direct contacts between Bayern and Roberto De Zerbi. Even though Xabi Alonso remains the priority for Bayern, De Zerbi is also on the list and the club considers him an interesting coach with suitable characteristics for the top level. The Italian coach is fascinated and flattered by Bayern’s interest, but is also waiting to understand all available options [@MatteMoretto]

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg chimed in with an apparent confirmation:

What do you think, BFW readers? How would De Zerbi Ball look in Bavarian red?