Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. France; Liverpool eyeing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich, plus Lille’s Leny Yoro; Manchester United wants Serge Gnabry; Timo Werner wants to stay with Tottenham Hotspur; and MORE!

Just when you might have thought you were out on the German national team, former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was there to pull you back in.

The Germans pulled off a stunner in blanking France 2-0 in a match that was highlighted by Nagelsmann’s willingness to go for the jugular right from the opening tap — and show a resilience to grind the French squad down in the second half.

Let’s get to it! Here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with a look at Nagelsmann’s starting XI:

The lineup went pretty much as expected. The only positions that were really in question were Robert Andrich vs. Pascal Groß at defensive midfielder and Maximilian Mittelstädt vs. Benjamin Henrichs at left-back.

In the opening seconds of the match Florian Wirtz put Germany up 1-0 with a rocker. This was as impactful of a moment as we have seen from Wirtz with the senior team. Right from the opening tap, Toni Kroos sent a long ball to a streaking Wirtz, who took a couple of dribbles and just unleashed a laser for the early lead. Wow...what a moment for Kroos and Wirtz alike.

The fact that no one stepped to Wirtz was alarming for France...but it was also a sign of the respect that the opposition had for him. No one wanted to get beat 1v1 by him.

Unfortunately for Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, he was probably most guilty of not stepping to Wirtz.

Germany, though, did not exactly dominate from that point forward in the first half. France was pretty dominant, as the German midfield and defense really scuffled to keep up with the dangerous attack from Les Blues.

İlkay Gündoğan and Kai Havertz just were not impactful in the first half. For Gündoğan, it just was not his game. He was not bad, but definitely not as active as you would like to see from your No. 10.

The backline had its tough moments. Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger need a LOT of work on their partnership if this team is to make a serious run at the EUROs, but it was a decent start.

The second half would be a different story — Germany looked...(gasp!)...consistently pretty good!

Early in the second half, some wonderful work from Jamal Musiala led to a goal for Havertz, who really had not done anything to that point. As much as Germany was not great, France was uninterested at times.

A long ball into Musiala, who was making a diagonal run, led to the Bayern Munich star cutting a pass back to an incoming Havertz, who beat Upamecano and slid the ball easily into the net.

From there, Germany just looked really good. There were down moments, but this was a good reason for fans to have some hope.

Overall, what can you say? France is one of the top teams in the world — if not the top team...and Germany handled them. While it is way too early to start dreaming of a EURO championship, this was a very positive step for the Germans. Sure, there is still time for the veterans to show their age and the youngsters to show their inexperience...and for Nagelsmann to show his propensity to overthink things, but this was good. Really good. And that is good enough for now.

Yet another report indicates that Liverpool FC is taking a close look at Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala:

Liverpool have set their sights on two Bayern Munich stars, including one player who is valued at £100m, according to the latest reports. The Reds are set to be in for a busy summer, with Jurgen Klopp set to step aside at the end of the campaign, it’s all change at Anfield this summer. Michael Edwards will be keen to bolster Liverpool’s existing squad and a number of transfer targets have already been drafted up. According to Football Insider, the Reds are ‘very keen’ to strike a deal for Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala this summer. The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, but his long-term future at the Allianz Arena is currently up in the air. His current deal is set to expire in 2026 and the latest reports have suggested that Musiala has rejected a fresh contract amid the problems behind the scenes at Bayern. The report states that the German champions value the attacking midfielder at £100m, although they have ‘no intention’ of losing him in the summer.

It is not just Liverpool who might want Serge Gnabry, though. Manchester United would like to bring the German back to England:

Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, who may return to England. Fichajes claims that the Red Devils have expressed interest in having Gnabry rejoin the Premier League. The 28-year-old Bundesliga attacker’s adaptability may prove to be a strong argument in the Red Devils’ pursuit of the German, who are eager to add experience to their front line. Man Utd are about to enter a summer transfer window that might be very important to their future. In order to help players like Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, it is important that they bring a striker to the club who can also operate in the wide areas. Gnabry is exactly what the Red Devils are looking for in a dynamic player. Manchester City were also considering a move for the Bundesliga attacker. However, since his fitness issues, Pep Guardiola’s team have shifted their focus.

Bayern Munich can’t catch a break.

Even during the international break, the Bavarians are feeling the wrath of the injury gods. Even aside of that, though, Max Eberl seems to have ramped up his planning for the 2024/25 campaign, so there is a lot going on.

Why waste any more time, let’s get to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bodies are dropping at Germany’s national team camp — and at Bayern Munich. Let’s talk about the impact of Manuel Neuer’s latest ailment, Sacha Boey’s injury, and what this might mean for the rest of the club season.

Could Bayern Munich bring Julian Nagelsmann back as its coach?

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s upcoming slate.

Bayern Munich reportedly made its best-and-final offer to Alphonso Davies, which tops out at €13 million per season. Is that enough? Will Real Madrid top that?

Enough with these Ronald Araújo rumors.

Why are Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka so hated? How real is it that both will leave this summer?

Breaking down another hilarious episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Timo Werner’s career took a downturn when he transferred from RB Leipzig to Chelsea FC, so it is a bit ironic that it is being revived by a return trip to London.

Now with Tottenham Hotspur, Werner seems to be settling in and comfortable — so he wants a longer stay:

⚠️ Timo #Werner feels very comfortable at @SpursOfficial and would like to stay long-term. The option to buy of around €17m must be activated by the start of the EUROs at the latest ✍️ A future at RB Leipzig is unlikely for either side. Contract is valid until 2026. If Tottenham does not permanently sign him, Werner very open to leave Leipzig in the summer. ℹ️ 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 matches for Tottenham yet / #THFC @philipphinze24 | @SkySportDE

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee is shaping up to be one of the hottest names on the transfer market for teams looking for an affordable option to take a chance on.

Right now, AC Milan could be the leader to be the Dutchman’s destination:

AC Milan have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee with the idea of a return to Bayern Munich currently unlikely, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Zirkzee knows he has to decide his future in the next two months, given the amount of clubs that are interested in signing him. In recent weeks there has already been a lot of talk about Bayern Munich having the chance to re-sign him for €40m. However, the German club have other priorities at the moment and the striker is not keen on returning. In short, that option does not attract the player nor his former team at present. Of course Zirkzee has great respect for Bayern, who signed him at 16 when he was a promising player for Feyenoord. However, his years in Munich had ups and downs and did not end on a high note. Zirkzee was launched by Bayern in December 2019 and responded with a record: he was the fastest player in Bundesliga history to score twice. However, 2020 brought a few games as a starter and nothing more, until the move to Parma in January 2021. Milan have put the Dutchman at the forefront of their wish list together with Benjamin Sesko. They know Bayern can re-acquire Zirkzee for €40m, have the possibility of matching any offers and a significant resale percentage – not far from 50%. In short, to sign Zirkzee, Milan must invest at least €40m. Bologna meanwhile are making their own calculations, knowing that they have a very valuable asset that they must try raise as much as possible from.

Real Madrid has been thought to be the leader in the clubhouse to get Lille’s phenom Leny Yoro, but Liverpool is said to be in the mix for the youngster:

Liverpool are ready to battle Real Madrid and Chelsea for Lille center-back Leny Yoro, who would cost around £51m.

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Assessing where Bayern Munich is heading into the break. Why Thomas Tuchel might not be able to help himself — changes could be coming.

Did Bayern Munich make mistakes in the January transfer window?

Having a “never say die” for the Bundesliga title is becoming harder to maintain as Bayer Leverkusen continues to batter everyone in their path.

Talking through the Bundesliga coaching turnover.

Realistically, what is the best we can expect from Germany against France and the Netherlands?

It was recently revealed that Jamal Musiala secured Lionel Messi’s vote to get the Kopa Trophy. Needless to say, the youngster was thrilled with the development.

“I thought that was a big honour. Messi was always my role model growing up. I always watched his games and admired him for his game,” Musiala remarked.

