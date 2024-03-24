BFW Roundtable: Should Bayern Munich keep Joshua Kimmich?

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s future with the team is reportedly open, and his contract expires in 2025. Could the Bavarians really let the 29-year-old, the youngest of the team’s captaincy group, depart in the summer transfer window? Should they?

We convened a Bavarian Football Works roundtable to discuss the topic. Add your thoughts in the comments below!

Samrin

Kimmich should stay; he is a Bayern man!

Joshua Kimmich came to Bayern Munich from an RB Leipzig side that had not even remotely tasted the success of today’s RB Leipzig. In 2015, Pep Guardiola was heavily involved in signing the youngster. This means that, as far as first division soccer is concerned, Kimmich has never played for any other club but Bayern Munich.

He was touted to be Philipp Lahm’s successor as he was a skilled right-back with an eye for a pass. For many years he fulfilled the role until, under Hansi Flick, he shifted into midfield. And that became the root cause of today’s problem. Not too press resistant, Kimmich suffered endless bashing at the hands of Thomas Tuchel since last season and any human being, not just Kimmich, would feel upset if their manager took every chance to demean them. Kimmich is a senior player at the club about to enter his tenth season with Bayern Munich.

Bayern is not sure whether to keep Kimmich around it seems although Kimmich wants to stay (he is more open to leaving now). The clubs that have their eyes set on Kimmich are not exactly small ones, with Manchester City and Real Madrid among them. Pep is an admirer and undoubtedly will get the best out of Kimmich and find the best role for his prodigy. If Bayern sells Kimmich, Bayern will not just lose a versatile, world-class player but also directly strengthen its Champions League competition.

Kimmich is not the easiest personality as we all saw under Julian Nagelsmann when Nagelsmann somewhat put Kimmich above the rest of his players. Yet, he is a huge part of Bayern Munich and his absence will be felt. I, for one, hope that Bayern will try their best to hold on to their third choice captain.

CSmith

There was a time when Joshua Kimmich’s flame retardant suit prevented him from taking any type of heat from coaches, executives, and fans alike. Now, though, the masses are lighting their social media torches and ready to chase the once golden boy right out of town.

I’m not in that mob, but I understand why some have felt scorned by the 29-year-old. Kimmich — at times — has been his own worst enemy. Volatile and abrasive on the field, some coaches seemed to act in fear of him, to the point where they let him run himself into the ground (and probably zap some years off the back end of his career).

Now, though, things have changed a bit. He’s weathered and no longer freshed-faced. He looks tired and beaten down from the experience of playing for a coach who openly called for him to be replaced all season. More than anything, though, he looks disappointed.

After spilling so much blood, sweat, and (sometimes) tears for the club, Kimmich did not get any backing at all throughout the course of this season. He still might be the keystone in the locker room, but his heart might not be as strongly tied to Bavaria as once was.

Should he go? No. Will he leave? That is a little more unclear. I would keep him and continue to build with him, but this might be as close to a “mutual decision” as we will see if the player and club decide to part ways.

This last year was tough...on everyone.

Ultimately, though, Kimmich’s future (like so many others on the roster right now) will likely only become clear once a new coach is hired.

zippy

If Julian Nagelsmann is still the Bayern head coach, this is probably not even a question. Kimmich was Nagelsmann’s extended arm and coach on the field, running the show from his key position as the lone deep-lying playmaker in Nagelsmann’s 3+1 build-up.

But Nagelsmann is no longer here and we have seen that other coaches may not see football the same way. In his brief time at Bayern, Thomas Tuchel seems to have swayed the front office that a stout defensive profile is needed — and missing — from the Bayern midfield.

This is a midfield that has two 29-year-old stars making top salaries and yet is still in need of rejuvenation. A Kimmich departure is one way to clear the funds and roster space to make that happen — a Goretzka departure is the other.

Arguably, though, Goretzka’s physicality and box-to-box ability makes him the ideal player to be unlocked by a new CDM, rather than a diminutive playmaker shifting from deep to advanced positions on the field. And while Goretzka is not the sort to be happy with a bench role, Kimmich is still a player who can blow his top getting substituted. Bayern need more from a player who is in line, shortly, to be the senior-most captain. Just look at the leadership demonstrated currently by Thomas Müller.

Or, Kimmich could stay at right-back. But he will not be happy there, either, and the Bavarians may want to spring for a player like Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

If Kimmich leaves, Bayern will be down one elite player. But perhaps it is the right time for all parties in order to move forward.

Dasher

It's difficult. Joshua Kimmich is quite obviously a world class player. When we judge based solely on footballing ability, there shouldn't even be a doubt — Kimmich must stay.

But as it so happens, footballers are people, not robots, and footballing ability — while a large part of what makes a good player — isn't enough. What really makes a player worth keeping is their human aspect.

Kimmich's passion, clear love for the club, and winning mentality are unique aspects that are rare to come by these days. Yet other aspects of his personality have begun to dominate and come forward — a sense of ego, entitlement in more than one regard, stubbornness, and toxicity.

The "DM dilemma" is no longer a secret, Kimmich genuinely believes that his qualities are best utilized as a No. 6 in midfield. I won't delve into why he's not a six, because that is fairly well-documented. That belief of Kimmich's (or rather the inability to understand why it's wrong) is the key reason we are having this discussion.

You see, Bayern are not like other clubs. Players here hold power, and the power sometimes exceeds that of the manager. Kimmich is arguably the most powerful figure at Bayern. He's used that to his advantage to play in his preferred position, and the one time the coach wanted to buy a skilled DM so he could make use of JK's best abilities in a more forward role, Kimmich publicly traded blows with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

That's not a good look, and it's just one of many reasons why he's no longer able to show the skill and light up the pitch like he once did. People seem to forget that his set of iconic performances in the postponed 2020 UCL came as a right-back, and the steady decline since speaks for itself.

If Kimmich agrees to play right-back again or in a more advanced position in midfield without spouting drama, then it is a no-brainer that he must stay. But I don't think he will.

Kimmich was also always touted as the next captain, the next leader of FC Bayern. Unfortunately for him, a leader does more than shout and scream on the pitch, and when asked to lead, he has failed. His behavior doesn't resemble that of a leader, and the prophecy simply hasn't come true. Kimmich is a leader who has never led.

All in all, Kimmich's salary and power within the club no longer match his performances on the pitch. It's really a question of whether his persona does more harm than his skills do good...and the answer now is unfortunately yes.

Kimmich isn't the only one who's overpaid and over-pampered yet underperforms, and maybe his departure while slightly harsh, could light a chain reaction that fixes what seems to be the biggest issue at the club — players who have forgotten to play, who've lost the spark they once had yet still possess the fat paycheck and respect they once garnered but no longer deserve.