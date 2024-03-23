Match Awards from Germany’s 2-0 win against France

This was not the same German national team that we have seen of late.

In a very solid team display that marked the debut of the new Euro 2024 jersey and the comeback of veteran Toni Kroos (you might have heard of him from way back in the day at Bayern Munich) into the fold, the Germans dispatched the French favorites in a very professional manner. These are the awards for the game:

Jersey Swap: Ousmane Dembélé

Often considered one of the best active dribblers in the world of football, Dembélé was a threat throughout the game, creating multiple chances and curling a beautiful shot from outside the box, which went just shy of the post. His performance was also greatly facilitated by the nervous start of the match from the debutante Maximilian Mittelstädt, which grew into the game in the second half. Also worthy of a mention was the string of saves from goalkeeper Brice Samba towards the end of the game, which kept the score at a reasonable level.

Der Kaiser: Antonio Rüdiger

In a generally solid defensive display, Antonio Rüdiger was the defensive rock that Germany needed. Clearing everything that came his way, covering the overlaps of both Hernández brothers, and clearing a sure own goal from the line, Rüdiger was determined to come from France with a clean sheet today. Additionally Marc-André ter Stegen was very solid on goal and Joshua Kimmich did a good job to limit the effectiveness of Kylian Mbappé.

Fußballgott: Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos showed again why he is a world-class midfielder. Marshalling the German side to victory, Kroos was impeccably good in his passing game, with a 95% passing accuracy, and dictating the game tempo in general. His assist to Florian Wirtz brought the first goal within seconds of kickoff.

Der Bomber: Kai Havertz

Having been often criticized for not bringing his A-game to the national team, Kai Havertz played a good game at the top of the attack. In a very fluid set-up, Havertz did a good job as a focal point, linking up the play in the final third. His performance was awarded with the second goal of the game, which was made possible by a magical Jamal Musiala moment.

Meister of the Match: Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz was nothing short of a nightmare for the French national team today, having a hand in both goals of the game. He made his intentions clear in the eighth second of the game by scoring one of the fastest goals in the world of football with a beautifully curled shot in the top right corner. After that, he charged at the French defence on and off the ball in a tireless display, keeping the pressure and winning numerous balls in the final third, leading to dangerous situations. The vision he showed in his pass for Musiala in the second goal buildup was nothing short of world-class and demonstrated that he possesses everything it takes to be one of the world’s best players in the coming years.

