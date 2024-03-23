Four observations from Bayern Munich Frauen’s impressive 4-0 victory over Wolfsburg

Going into this match Bayern Munich Frauen had failed to beat Wolfsburg away from home since 2008. This is something that Alexander Straus’ squad was desperate to change as the Bayern players struck four goals past their opposition without conceding.

A tale of two halves

The first half of the match was relatively even in terms of momentum, but Wolfsburg looked far more likely to score of the two teams. Bayern has Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir to thank for the scoreline being 0-0 heading into halftime. The Icelandic forward failed to capitalize on a mistake from Bayern’s defense that put her through on goal with plenty of space and only Maria Grohs to beat. The 22-year-old also played in a poor cross later on in the first half, that had it found her teammate in the middle, would’ve been another golden opportunity for a goal. In the second half, Bayern was able to put things together better while going forward, scoring four goals and looking far more dominant while cruising to victory.

Wolfsburg is missing Alexandra Popp

As previously touched on, Wolfsburg failed to make good on their chances in the first half. A player who could’ve changed this is Alexandra Popp, who was sidelined with an injury. While Ewa Pajor might be the leading scorer in the competition with 10 goals, Popp is an important contributor as well, having racked up five goals and six assists in her 15 matches this campaign (FotMob). Popp suffered her injury in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim last matchday, having now lost to Bayern this marks the first time in 11 years that Wolfsburg has lost two consecutive Frauen Bundesliga matches. At 32 years of age, Wolfsburg might have some serious concerns once the player eventually moves on from the game.

Lena Oberdorf looks like she’ll be a great signing

Bayern recently announced the signing of Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg which is to take place during the next transfer window. Despite the defeat on the night, Oberdorf managed to put in quite an impressive display racking up a match-high 15 defensive actions (FotMob). Oberdorf isn’t just good defensively, however, as she made 10 passes into the final third, more than anyone else on the pitch. The 22-year-old German National Team player will slot into Bayern’s midfield excellently come next season.

The end of an era?

For years now Wolfsburg has been the dominating force in the Frauen Bundesliga and is the only German team still in the division to have won the Women’s Champions League. In face of this, Bayern is poised to usurp the Frauen Bundesliga record champions. Turbine Potsdam, a team without a counterpart in Men's football, used to be one of the best teams in Europe but now finds themselves playing in the German second division. The accelerated growth of the Women’s game is a great thing, but it also means that traditional powerhouses in Men’s football have a huge advantage when it comes to resources and structure. Bayern breaking the transfer record for a Frauen Bundesliga player by signing Lena Oberdorf from their direct rivals is proof of this shift in power as the Bavarians are now on the cusp of winning back-to-back league titles.