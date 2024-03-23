Match Awards from Bayern Munich Frauen’s 4-0 dismantling of VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich Frauen went away to second place VfL Wolfsburg with the hopes of extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points and did so in scintillating fashion. Which players stood out from the crowd in this clash of titans?

Jersey Swap: Svenja Huth

There weren’t too many bright spots for Wolfsburg as they fell to a humbling defeat, but Huth still managed to put in a solid performance. Standing in as captain for the injured Alexandra Popp, Huth looked most likely to make something happen on the attacking end for Wolfsburg. Despite being a constant thorn in the side of the Bayern defense, her dangerous crosses and probing passes weren’t anything that Bayern’s backline couldn’t handle.

Der Kaiser: Maria Grohs

Aside from a first-half blunder by Linda Sembrant which should have led to Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir opening the scoring for the Wolves, Bayern’s defense was excellent and well deserving of their clean sheet. Each defender had their moments, but this award goes to Maria Grohs. While Grohs only had to make four saves (FotMob), she made them well. It might not count as a save, but Grohs’ stand-out moment came when she found herself one-on-one with Jondottir, making herself a menacing figure and intimidating the Wolfsburg forward as she hit the ball wide of the target. The 22-year-old goalkeeper also impressed with her passing, as she sent an excellent long kick to Klara Bühl in the fourth minute, and was comfortable with her short-range passing when under pressure throughout the match.

Fußballgott: Georgia Stanway

Stanway is the reason Bayern are not missing Lina Magull. The Lioness played well in the center of the park, often dropping between the center-backs in possession but pushed forward at times as well. Stanway recorded eight recoveries and eight defensive actions, winning 100% of tackles during the match (FotMob). The midfielder also had the highest pass accuracy percentage of any Bayern player on the night, at 88%. As further proof that Stanway influenced every part of the game, she grabbed Bayern’s fourth goal in the 87th minute to round off a top-notch performance.

Der Bomber: Pernille Harder

It will have been a bitter experience for Wolfsburg fans to have seen their former player inflict so much damage, as Harder was on fire for Bayern. The Dane scored the match’s opening goal in the 48th minute, starting Bayern’s attacking barrage which Harder contributed to further when she assisted Lea Schüller’s goal for the Bavarians to go 3-0 up. Harder didn’t just impress on the attacking side of things but worked hard off the ball, with six defensive actions (FotMob).

Meister of the Match: Klara Bühl

If not for Klara Bühl this award would’ve been given to Stanway, but unfortunately for her, Bühl was electric. The 23-year-old winger showed signs of promise in the first half but really sprung to life during the second 45, as she worked incredibly hard for the duration of her time on the pitch. Bülh started the counter-attack that led to Harder’s opener and played a perfect pass to assist her teammate. Not 10 minutes later she assisted/scored from the corner as her cross found its way into the back of the net after coming into contact with Jovana Damnjanović’s hair. During the match, the goal was credited to Bühl after first being given to Damnjanovic, however, the rules state that if the ball touches a player’s hair it counts as a touch of the ball. Whether it goes down as a goal or assist ultimately does not matter, what’s important is that Bayern walks away with all three points and a victory over their title rivals.