One year after the sacking heard ‘round thew world, is Bayern Munich any better?

Exactly one year ago today, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić — on their own accord if you believe Uli Hoeneß — made the decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann, while in the in the middle of a hunt for the treble, and subsequently change the course of Bayern Munich’s history in a massive way.

Were things really that bad, though?

Let’s cherry pick some of the pertinent numbers: Starting on February 1st, 2023, Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich squad had eight wins and two losses (with a 3-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach on February 18th and a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on March 19th as the only missteps) before he was canned.

Sure, the team was not playing up to its potential and absolutely did not always play an aesthetic brand of football, but the treble was alive...so, what gives?

The loss to Leverkusen was a tough one and left fans, the board, and players frustrated. With an international break following the match, Nagelsmann spent a day or two in the office putting in some work (depending on who you believe...the former Bayern Munich coach had other ideas about who was not in the office following the loss) before heading out for the now infamous ski trip, which reportedly drew the ire of his bosses.

The irony of it all was that, even though Bayern Munich lost that game to Die Werkself, Nagelsmann had finally — after a-year-and-a-half— started to figure out how to best use the roster.

While success was not guaranteed, it sure seemed like things were starting to clear up and slow down in Nagelsmann’s always churning noggin.

Nagelsmann was not perfect by any means. He had out-tinkered himself on several occasions, lost track of what would allow the team to operate at its best, and made things too complicated in general (prioritizing creating chances for Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané over Robert Lewandowski was a massive misstep back in 2021/2022).

According to lore, Kahn and Salihamidžić were also so enamored with Thomas Tuchel — and scared of losing the chance to bring him in — that they could not run the risk of missing out on such a hot commodity.

So they did it.

In the middle of a treble hunt and in the midst of a pretty solid stretch of results (including a Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain), the executives put on their executioner masks, fired Nagelsmann, and hired Tuchel.

A year later...is Bayern Munich better off for the move? The answer is a resounding, “No.”

Tuchel mismanaged Bayern Munich out of the 2022/23 DFB-Pokal and Champions League and barely hung on to win the Bundesliga. That feat was only possible thanks to an epic collapse by Borussia Dortmund and fortuitous goal from Jamal Musiala in the season’s waning seconds.

Had Dortmund not gone full Dortmund, Tuchel would have ended the season going 0 for 3 on trophies.

Unfortunately, that would just be a precursor for the 2023/24 campaign. Tuchel used the media as a weapon against his locker room. Called out players publicly, discussed their perceived weaknesses with the world (conversations that would have been better held behind closed doors), and openly campaigned for new players to take the jobs from those on his existing roster.

It was as calamitous of a public relations and player management job as Bayern Munich has seen in a very long, if not ever.

Moreover, the results on the pitch were also worse than what Nagelsmann produced. The Bavarians were bounced out of the DFB-Pokal (again), are getting smoked by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and face what is the worst Champions League draw of any squad remaining in the competition.

Eventually, the new Bayern Munich leadership realized that Tuchel’s stay at Bayern Munich was causing more harm then good and the two sides agreed to part ways — with his tenure being even shorter than Nagelsmann’s time at the club.

Was Julian Nagelsmann the right man for the job? Maybe...maybe not...but we will never know how that project would have finally played out.

Was Thomas Tuchel the best fit to lead the club during this period? The answer is unequivocally, “No.”

Call it Monday Morning Quarterbacking, call it hindsight being 20/20, but you cannot deny that it is reality.

