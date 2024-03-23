Kylian Mbappé expecting “big test” from “one of the best teams in the world” as France preps to meet Germany

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé is widely known to be one of the most dangerous attacking players in the world.

However, the France forward think she will have his work cut out for him against Germany.

“It’s going to be a good test for us. For me, Germany is one of the best teams in the world. Even though the recent results have not been at their level, the Germans are always and will always be there,” Mbappé said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The 25-year-old will be involved in one of the game’s key matchups as Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich will likely be tasked (with a little — or a lot — of help from his friends) with attempting to slow down the pacey and goal hungry wide-attacker.

Clearly, there is no room for growing pains with Kimmich as he slides to right-back from his previous position in the central midfield. The 29-year-old is going to have to pull out a stellar effort to stop the Frenchman.

