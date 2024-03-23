Does Dayot Upamecano still have a future at Bayern Munich?

Dayot Upamecano, formerly a fixture in Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich lineups, has suddenly found himself on the outside looking in.

Three seasons in, the 25-year-old French center-back has been unceremoniously dropped to bench status — and facing an uphill battle to rewrite a Bayern legacy currently marred by high-profile errors in two straight Champions League campaigns.

It could even be tempting to bolt — and Bayern already has a crowded center-back group.

But his future is starting to be on his mind, according to a report from L’Équipe, captured via @iMiaSanMia:

A ‘source close to Bayern’s dressing room’ told @lequipe about Upamecano’s situation: “We had the feeling that Tuchel had doubts about him and was waiting for that [the two red cards] to drop him” • Another source within the French national team says: “This [the national team] is an environment where he feels good. He’s calm and not alarmed at all” As things stand, Bayern are unwilling to sell Upamecano in the summer. However, it’s not completely ruled out that the player might consider his options. Within his entourage, they say that “nothing has been decided” [@lequipe]

Former coach Oscar Garcia offered support and perspective.

“He was only 16 at the time, but he had so much potential,” Garcia said of Upamecano’s time at RB Salzburg (captured by Bild via @iMiaSanMia). “We saw him playing for Liefering and said straight away: He has to come to us in Salzburg. He was already so physically strong and had so much power that he could play against grown men and professionals. Of course we still had to improve a few aspects. But we knew he would have a great career. Of course he was still young and allowed to make mistakes. You know that this happens sometimes, especially in the centre-back position. A mistake can cost you a goal or a red card. That’s the difference with a midfielder or a striker.”

Former Bayern and current Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann — who also coached Upamecano at RB Leipzig — has a bright outlook too.

“I worked with Upa for a very long time in Leipzig and Bayern. He’s generally a player who can do everything,” Nagelsmann said at the press conference ahead of Saturday’s friendly vs. France (via @iMiaSanMia). “He has incredible physical qualities and is an incredibly nice person. He’s currently not having an easy time at Bayern because they found another stable duo at the back. But I’m certain he’ll still play many good games, because he is an absolute top player.”

Perspective could be sorely needed before either party decides to move on. After all, it is not only Upamecano but reigning Serie A team of the year center-back Kim Min-jae who has seen the bench under Tuchel, and only because the team has another monster pairing available to use — the mighty Matthijs de Ligt and the “unbelievable” Eric Dier.

While Aurélien Tchouaméni is in Upamecano’s corner, his Real Madrid teammate and England international went to bat for Dier:

Aurélien Tchouaméni reveals that he and Jude Bellingham were arguing about who's better between Upamecano and Dier: "We weren't talking about Kylian and Erling. We were talking about Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano. Jude was talking about Dier and I was talking about Dayot.

In the end, perhaps it is just that Bayern has a surfeit of talent at one position — and they are still looking for more (FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo has been linked). Upamecano’s contract expires sooner than De Ligt’s or Kim’s — and maybe that more than anything negative is what makes him an exit candidate at all.