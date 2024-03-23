 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show is LIVE! Get our takes on the German national team, Bayern Munich's injuries, the hatred directed at Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, plus MORE!

Surprise! Bayern Munich joker Thomas Müller trying to rattle Leverkusen players at Germany camp

Never change, Thomas.

Austria v Germany - International Friendly Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sits second place in the Bundesliga table with only eight games to go. The Bavarians are staring at a 10-point deficit to Bayer Leverkusen, so their fate is out of their hands.

That doesn’t mean winning all their own games is the only way to go, though. There is also the way of subterfuge — and at Germany camp, opportunity knocks. Will a certain Bayern mole secret agent step up?

Already happening, according to one Leverkusen player. And you’ll never guess the identity of the would-be saboteur.

“Of course, we share a few jokes [with Bayern players]. Thomas Müller is also a guy who likes to tease and maybe wants to make us Leverkusen players a little bit nervous,” Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich described for Sport1 (captured via @iMiaSanMia). “Every now and then we talk about the situation in the Bundesliga, but the focus is currently on the national team.”

Sure, Robert.

(Go Thomas go!)

