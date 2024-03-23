Germany Report: Julian Nagelsmann says Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will start vs. France, pressure is not on the table at the moment

Former Bayern Munich boss and current German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann, the next phase of his journey leading Die Mannschaft begins in Saturday’s match vs. France.

Despite the stakes being high heading into the EURO 2024 competition, Nagelsmann said that he does not feel any pressure — at least not right now.

“For me, this topic of pressure comes from the outside. Thank God it’s not a matter of life and death. We are under pressure to be successful in football. Sporting success is part of my happiness in life, but we would do well to enjoy the tournament and the games before,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One of the key positional battles for Germany is at striker where Arsenal FC’s Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Füllkrug went head-to-head. Nagelsmann said that Havertz will start against France.

“(Havertz) has developed very well, he has a lot of recognition from the coach (Mikel Arteta) and the club (Arsenal). I think very highly of him as a player and as a person. He will start against France upfront, which he did six times for Arsenal. He has good deep runs and very good pace. We are happy that we have a striker behind him in Fülle, who brings a different profile. Deniz can also play in other positions. It’s good that not every player has the same profile,” said Nagelsmann.

Supporting Havertz in the attack will be the trio of İlkay Gündoğan, Florian Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala.

“The three of them have a lot of freedom that they can enjoy. The day before yesterday in the 11v11 they did very well. They also have to work off the ball, defend their own goal and create chances up front. But there are still divisions of roles, which we hope we made clear in the individual discussions,” Nagelsmann remarked.

For his part, Gündoğan wants to help Wirtz and Musiala settle into eventually leading the attack.

“Jamal and Flo are in top form. I want to support them by providing the necessary balance so they can show their magic. It worked well in training,” said Gündogan.

Nagelsmann jumped into compliment Gündogan by saying: “That’s very modest. You can do a bit of magic, too.”

The manager also stated that VfB Stuttgart’s Maximilian Mittelstädt will get the nod at left-back over Benjamin Henrichs and David Raum.

