Former France boss dishes on Germany’s chances, Julian Nagelsmann, Joshua Kimmich, and Dayot Upamecano

Former France manager Raymond Domenech is anticipating solid matchup when Germany takes on the French team on Saturday.

“It’s a good test for the German national team to show what they can do at the moment. Compared to my time as France coach, we always knew all the German national team players. Sometimes there were one or two new ones. But now you can no longer predict which team they will play with. Their main problem is that they don’t have a well-coordinated team. Germany has a completely new generation,” Domenach told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One of the key figures to Germany’s success is head coach Julian Nagelsmann per Domenech. The 72-year-old thinks the coach can prove himself with a strong showing that EUROs.

“(Nagelsmann) had success at all of his clubs, but things were unfortunate at Bayern. But it’s a completely different thing to be a national team coach. If he makes it at least to the final with Germany at the home Euros, you can say that he is a really good coach,” Domenech said.

A key matchup in the game that Domenech is eager to watch is France’s Kylian Mbappé vs. Germany’s Joshua Kimmich. The former coach noted that it will take more than one German to put the clamps on Mbappé.

“That will be a good test for Kimmich. But Germany must be clear that one player cannot stop Mbappé. This requires several players and good organization. If you leave Mbappé alone, he will score,” Domenach remarked.

Finally, Domenech touched on the situation surrounding Dayot Upamecano, who has found himself benched at Bayern Munich.

“Upamecano is like the current German national team. With him you never know what performance you’re going to get: sometimes good, sometimes not so good and sometimes bad. He has the ‘disease’ of the Germans. He had a good phase at times. But he doesn’t play consistently well,” said Domenech.

