Julian Nagelsmann says France, England, Spain all Euro 2024 favorites this summer

Euro 2024 is less than three months away from kicking off, but we are currently in the midst of the last international break that comes before the tournament gets going in Germany in June. For Die Mannschaft, it has been a bit of a tumultuous period in the buildup to hosting the Euros this summer with the DFB having made the decision to sack Hansi Flick last fall and replace him with former Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Since Nagelsmann has taken the helm, Germany has won one match, drawn once and lost twice; all in international friendlies from the last two international breaks. They beat the U.S Men’s National team, drew Mexico and lost both Turkey and Austria. After a bright start with a win over the U.S in Hartford, Connecticut, any heightened level of optimism for Die Mannschaft under Nagelsmann was quickly deflated with failing to win any of the other matches he oversaw.

Even still, the DFB is considering the option of extending his contract beyond Euro 2024 even before the tournament gets under way, which is a huge roll of the dice considering how much of a rollercoaster the national team has been through dating back to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Still, though, if Nagelsmann gets things right and strikes a good balance this summer, they still possess the talent in the squad to go far.

In a press conference ahead of Germany’s friendly against France, Nagelsmann expressed his optimism that Die Mannschaft can go far in the tournament, but named a trio of nations he feels are strong favorites to win the whole thing. “I always think that if you take part in something, you should want to win it. I would love to win the tournament with this team. Whether we are favorites or not is another topic... France has a top team, but England and Spain also have good teams. In the end, there are knockout games. The form of the day plays a role,” Nagelsmann explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann’s assumptions are quite well-founded, too. As per Fox Sports from the beginning of this month, both England and France are co-favorites to win the tournament at +350 per nation. Behind the pair of frontrunners are Germany and Spain, closely followed by Portugal.

