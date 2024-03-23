France vs Germany: Gamethread and Live Blog

With the Euros mere months away, former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has barely any time to whip his team into shape. Germany are an odd bunch — they have plenty of talent but don’t seem to be able to put it on the pitch. you’d hope that the current edition of this squad, boasting proven veterans like Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, and İlkay Gündoğan along with young up and coming talent like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will be able to break the curse.

However, the problem lies in execution, not talent. Will Germany have a good Euros this year? This game against France is the first step to answering that question.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

Time: 9 pm local time

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. Use the on-screen “Refresh comments” button to periodically load new comments. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.