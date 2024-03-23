Leon Goretzka still has a chance to make Germany’s Euros squad, says Bayern Munich CEO

The 2024 Euros is looming closer while Germany continues their preparations to host Europe’s best international sides in the summer. There are two international breaks left before then, and the immediate one (March break) saw Leon Goretzka dumped out of the squad to face France and the Netherlands despite a good run of form for Bayern Munich. Will he make the final cut for the Euros squad? Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen thinks so.

“I would wish that for him. He played well for us in the past few games. Personally, he’s certainly the most disappointed. He has to recommend himself with good games - and I’m sure that the national team coach will also be watching that closely,” Dreesen told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia.

Goretzka saw club teammate Aleksandar Pavlović picked ahead of him for the March games, but will be sitting out due to an illness and a minor injury picked up against Darmstadt.