Germany finds out who they will be playing before the home 2024 Euros

By R.I.P. London Teams
Germany Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Germany will be looking to head into the 2024 Euros (which they will be hosting) with a working system and a point to prove. The March international break will see Die Mannschaft take on 2018 World Cup winners France and storied rivals the Netherlands. Now, it has been confirmed that Ukraine and Greece will be the final test teams before the Euros:

Germany will be playing Ukraine in Nürnberg on June 3 while they take on Greece four days later in Mönchengladbach. The last result between Germany and Ukraine was a 3-3 draw on 13 June 2023, where a late Joshua Kimmich penalty spared Germany’s blushes. Germany last played Greece in the 2012 Euros, which finished in a 4-2 German win on 22 June 2012. Coincidentally, that edition of the Euros was co-hosted by Ukraine (alongside Poland); Germany made it to the semifinals then. Can they go better and win the whole thing this year?

