Daily Schmankerl: Is Jamal Musiala easier to get for Liverpool than Joshua Kimmich or Serge Gnabry?; Jadon Sancho wants to stay with Borussia Dortmund; Serhou Guirassy to Bayern Munich?; VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich to Bayer Leverkusen?; and MORE!

Liverpool FC is reportedly eyeing multiple Bayern Munich players.

However, journalist Neil Jones says that of all of the options under consideration, Jamal Musiala is more realistic than the Reds getting either Joshua Kimmich or Serge Gnabry:

Liverpool sources have previously made it clear that they like Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to LFC journalist Neil Jones. The talented young Germany international is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment, and it makes sense that he’s attracting attention as he approaches the final two years of his contract. Bayern will surely be desperate to tie Musiala down to a new long-term deal as soon as possible, and Jones expects that Liverpool would want to be one of the big clubs in the mix for the 21-year-old if it ends up being the case that he could be on the move soon. Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones praised Musiala as a player he’d love to see the Reds sign, and it seems figures at the club really like him as well. However, Jones also insists we could probably expect the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to be in the race for Musiala as well if he were to leave Bayern, though Jones’ instinct is that the former Chelsea youngster will probably stay at the Allianz Arena. Discussing how much Musiala could be a good signing for Liverpool, Jones said: “Bayern Munich look like they are going to have a summer of real change, in the dugout and within their squad, and there are certainly a few players that could be in the minds of a lot of top clubs. “Joshua Kimmich, for example, is being linked away, although from a Liverpool perspective I’d be giving that one a wide berth. Serge Gnabry, too, seems like a far-fetched link when it comes to Liverpool. He’ll be 29 in July and has not played an awful lot of football over the past few months. Liverpool are not in the business of spending big money and dishing out big contracts to such players. The same goes for Leroy Sane, who turned 28 in January.

Bayern Munich is sort of in make-or-break territory with Musiala despite being two years out from the end of his contract. The club seems like it is planning to try and get out in front of things with a new offer. If it is a big salary with years of security and Musiala says “No”, Bayern Munich might have to pivot on things and figure out if Musiala really might just want to move on.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been linked to three clubs in England — Liverpool FC, Manchester City, and Arsenal FC — but not Newcastle United.

The Magpies would love to change that, but it does not seem likely:

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing a title-winning midfielder this summer have taken a huge blow after being linked with him earlier this season. Eddie Howe’s side are keen to add to their midfield ranks with a more defensive minded player, and it was discovered in January they may be in with a chance of signing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that the ‘world class‘ midfielder will only be interested in signing for five clubs and Newcastle are not one of them. Kimmich could have really transformed Newcastle’s squad this summer by bringing his title-winning experience over to the North East, teaching this group of players what it takes to win something. Instead, it looks like Newcastle could now be beaten by a handful of their Premier League rivals with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all options for the German midfielder.

Bayern Munich can’t catch a break.

Even during the international break, the Bavarians are feeling the wrath of the injury gods. Even aside of that, though, Max Eberl seems to have ramped up his planning for the 2024/25 campaign, so there is a lot going on.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bodies are dropping at Germany’s national team camp — and at Bayern Munich. Let’s talk about the impact of Manuel Neuer’s latest ailment, Sacha Boey’s injury, and what this might mean for the rest of the club season.

Could Bayern Munich bring Julian Nagelsmann back as its coach?

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s upcoming slate.

Bayern Munich reportedly made its best-and-final offer to Alphonso Davies, which tops out at €13 million per season. Is that enough? Will Real Madrid top that?

Enough with these Ronald Araújo rumors.

Why are Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka so hated? How real is it that both will leave this summer?

Breaking down another hilarious episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jadon Sancho is enjoying his time back with Borussia Dortmund and wants to stay after his loan ends. Manchester United probably will not make that easy, though:

⚫️ News @Sanchooo10: The 23 y/o can really imagine staying long-term at Borussia Dortmund. However, for all parties involved it's still too early to say if that will happen. | #BVB



⚫️ News @Sanchooo10: The 23 y/o can really imagine staying long-term at Borussia Dortmund. However, for all parties involved it’s still too early to say if that will happen. | #BVB On one hand, there could still be changes in the coaching position at ManUtd. On the other hand, it’s still unclear how the new owners plan to deal with Sancho. | #MUFC However, the biggest sticking point will be the salary. Dortmund would be willing to pay between €35 million in transfer fees. More talks are scheduled in the next weeks. #Sancho is happy again and feels the trust within the club. @berger_pj | @SkySportDE

If you were looking for another flip-flopping transfer story, we’ve got you covered. As it turns out, VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy might actually want to make a move to Bayern Munich, even if Harry Kane is already there.

The problem is that he would likely cost too much for the Bavarians:

Serhou #Guirassy can still imagine to join FC Bayern in summer - despite Harry Kane!



➡️ But: Bayern bosses have not recently intensified their efforts for Guirassy. There were also no specific talks with Stuttgart



Serhou #Guirassy can still imagine to join FC Bayern in summer - despite Harry Kane! ➡️ But: Bayern bosses have not recently intensified their efforts for Guirassy. There were also no specific talks with Stuttgart ➡️ Two reasons: The total package (release clause, salary, signing fees…) exceeds €60m. And: A new striker with demands could hinder the development of Mathys Tel Much depends on the new coach and the possibility of whether Bayern will play with two strikers in the future. @SkySportDE

This would be a silly move for Bayern Munich. There is no need for the Bavarians to spend the money required for this transfer on a player that the club does not really needs all that badly.

With Bayern Munich on break, the German national team takes center stage for fans.

Die Mannschaft will travel to France to take on the country many consider to be the current world power and will have a new look under Julian Nagelsmann.

Let's dive into what we all should be watching for and talking about heading into the weekend:

What will Julian Nagelsmann’s influence and impact be on what should be a very different looking Germany side?

Why this all could work...and why it might all just blow up.

Can Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz carry the torch for Germany?

A guess at Nagelsmann’s formation and starting lineup.

A prediction on the match.

WhoScored.com put together its Bundesliga Team of the Season so far and the selections are interesting considering some of the recent events surrounding Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane was a no-brainer, while the resurgent Jamal Musiala also earned a spot. However, Kim Min-jae, who is now on the bench, and Leroy Sané, who is slumping terribly, were also on the team:

Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far pic.twitter.com/zMFGowjCbO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 21, 2024

With the stretch run of the season still to play, Bayern Munich could very well land another player or two on the team even if some others drop off.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala put on a show last weekend against SV Darmstadt 98. To put things into perspective, Musiala was involved in an astounding 17 shots last weekend:

17 - Bayern's Jamal Musiala was directly involved in 17 shots in the 5-2 win over SV Darmstadt last weekend (9 shots, 8 chances created) - a new record for a player in a Bundesliga match since det. data collection 2004-05. Magic. pic.twitter.com/9LGRYlKjwz — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 19, 2024

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let's get to it:

Assessing where Bayern Munich is heading into the break. Why Thomas Tuchel might not be able to help himself — changes could be coming.

Did Bayern Munich make mistakes in the January transfer window?

Having a “never say die” for the Bundesliga title is becoming harder to maintain as Bayer Leverkusen continues to batter everyone in their path.

Talking through the Bundesliga coaching turnover.

Realistically, what is the best we can expect from Germany against France and the Netherlands?

VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich could be headed to Bayer Leverkusen:

⤵️ Kicker confirms our news: Chris #Führich, a potential transfer target for @bayer04fussball in summer as he’s definitely on the list!



Bayer 04 informed about all details. Most important: around €20m release clause if Stuttgart qualifies for the Champions League. https://t.co/l8bUyQhwr2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 19, 2024

Die Werkself is certainly not planning to make its run of dominance a “one-and-done.”

