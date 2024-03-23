Eric Dier can feel Bayern Munich is back in rhythm

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier has been a very solid pickup since coming over from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old has teamed with Matthijs de Ligt to provide the Bavarians with a stable base on the backline. The center-back said that he could feel that the team was rounding back into form during its win over Lazio.

“Keep winning games is the best argument. It’s irrelevant what I tell you if we don’t play well. Likewise, it is irrelevant if I say something to Tuchel. The work on the training pitch and in the game is what counts. I just talk a lot on the pitch and less outside of it,” Dier said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In the second half of the 3-0 win against Lazio, I had the feeling that we were getting back into the rhythm as a team. Everything was flowing again and with self-confidence. We were able to build on that at the weekend with an 8-1 win against Mainz. It was a difficult game at the beginning, then we took control, were able to dominate and score the goals. In the first 20 minutes you didn’t have the feeling that it would end 8-1. Mainz isn’t bad and didn’t just let us score the goals.”

Dier and De Ligt was the go-to combination for Thomas Tuchel heading into the international break...will it remain that way?

