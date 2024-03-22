Report: German national team to chase Philadelphia Union phenom Cavan Sullivan

According to a report form Tz journalist Philipp Kessler, the DFB is considering taking a run at swiping Philadelphia Union phenom Cavan Sullivan right from under the nose of the USMNT.

If you recognize Sullivan’s name, it is likely because rumors have been circulating that the 14-year-old is ready to join Manchester City. If true, City — allegedly — outdueled Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

It should be noted, that none of the reports that have been floating around have been confirmed, so — as of now — it is still just a rumor. Anyway, here is what Kessler had to say about Germany’s pursuit of the youngster:

Cavan Sullivan for Germany? The German Football Association DFB has already scouted the 14 y/o American wonderkid a few times. He is definitely on the list of the youth teams. Half-German on his mother’s side, the attacking midfielder of Philadelphia Union is eligible to play for the German national teams. He is with the Under-16 selection of the US in April. Sullivan feels fully American. Will be very hard for Germany to change his mind. But: Understand that if there’s a small chance, then probably now. Better sooner than later.

The information seems to indicate that it is a longshot for the DFB, but after its mega-deal with Nike, maybe now is the time to to try and strike big in the boardroom and with the talent on the pitch.

