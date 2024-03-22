Report: Bayern Munich “confident”, “pushing” to land Xabi Alonso to replace Thomas Tuchel

Will Bayern Munich have clarity about its head coaching situation post-Thomas Tuchel soon?

Citing “clear information” that has been “confirmed again in the last hours and days” from sources at the club, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that head coach Xabi Alonso will only depart Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich this summer — and not Liverpool or Real Madrid.

There is no new movement beyond “talks”, but Plettenberg reports that the Bavarians are “confident” — and “pushing” to land Alonso.

️ @Plettigoal: Our clear information is that if Xabi Alonso leaves Leverkusen this summer, he will join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool



@SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/WuHqgWuMVI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 22, 2024

Alonso’s skyrocketing success as coach will see him likely capture the first Bundesliga title not awarded to Bayern Munich since Jürgen Klopp won in 2011/12.

Now once again the Rekordmeister is poised to poach the foe who cut them down — this time by going for the coach, perhaps in addition to some of the players.

It has been an amazing run for Leverkusen and a huge boon for the Bundesliga as a whole. Alonso, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong...how long can Die Werkself keep this group together? And could they all be wearing Bayern colors soon?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on all of the comings and goings of the German national team and everything going on with Bayern Munich (injuries, transfers, general mayhem)? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show, which is available on Spotify or below: