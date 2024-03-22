Harry Kane ailing, Manuel Neuer set to miss Der Klassiker as Bayern Munich weathers international break

Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer are dealing with injury issues this international break in a situation that has fans of the club watching closely.

Neuer got hurt in Germany camp but had already been tipped by head coach Julian Nagelsmann to start in goal at EURO 2024 — and nothing has changed on that front.

“We have made the decision. Unfortunately Manu got injured but it’s just a strain and he will only be out for ten days, so I won’t be changing my decision,” Nagelsmann said at the press conferences ahead of Saturday’s friendly versus France (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He has played very well for a long time now, in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. It’s about giving the player clarity.

“It’s the same with all the players I’m planning with for the first 13 positions. But I also said in a conversation with [FC Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen] that I’m happy we have two world-class goalkeepers. I explained to him that it was important he was there for the two games. An injury can happen anytime for both of them. But nothing changes in the decision.”

Though it was a scare for Bayern, the club’s goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner has confirmed that Neuer’s injury really is not major.

“The timing is unfortunate. But it’s just a small injury,” Rechner said for Sky Sport DE (via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s being treated and is on the right track. The injury is nothing dramatic. He will come back quickly. We’ll see next week how he’s doing and when he can be back on the pitch. He’s not under any pressure at all. It can of course be very, very tight for the game against Dortmund. I’m currently assuming that it probably won’t be enough for Dortmund.”

Bayern has a home Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund on March 30th but — given the team’s standing in the league — it will be the Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Arsenal on April 9th that is circled on everyone’s calendars.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, hurt his ankle making an aggressive play on goal late in Bayern’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt last weekend...and fortunately for the Bavarians, is not likely to see any action this week in either of his two games on England duty.

“Tomorrow, no Harry Kane, no Jordan Henderson, no Cole Palmer,” England manager Gareth Southgate has said of the England availabilities for Saturday’s match vs. Brazil (according to ESPN writer James Olley, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Cole and Hendo have a better chance of [playing against] Belgium than Harry. He’d be extremely doubtful for that.”