According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Adidas pushed as hard as it could to retain the DFB as a client, but ultimately its offer was just dwarfed by Nike’s nine-figure-per-year extravaganza:

Adidas tried everything to keep the German national team until the last minute. CEO Bjørn Gulden personally travelled the DFB’s headquarters in Frankfurt on Wednesday and presented a final offer (Adidas is currently paying €50m/year). The DFB rejected the offer yesterday. The deal with Nike all inclusive (success related bonuses, participation in shirt sales, equipment), is worth around €100m per year, a worldwide record. As a non-profit association and due to the its major financial problems, the DFB couldn’t turn down Nike’s offer.

Former Adidas CEO — and current Bayern Munich president — Herbert Hainer seemed stunned by the news.

“I don’t know the details and background, but I am surprised that the DFB has now made this decision after a successful partnership of over 70 years. For FC Bayern, Adidas has always been a very good and absolutely reliable partner with whom the club has been working excellently for over 60 years,” Hainer told Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann gave the situation the old “My name’s Paul and that’s between y’all” treatment.

“I can understand every opinion in the country, including from fans and the DFB. At the moment, however, this is not my job. We now have two important games and then we head towards the Euros. I want to use up enough capacity for football, not for other things,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In speaking to Yahoo News (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Nike CEO John Donahoe said the company’s new partnership with the DFB will help make Germany return to a “global brand” filled with “global heroes”:

Nike CEO John Donahoe on the new partnership with the DFB: “It was a remarkable team effort and a great proof that when Nike brings out our best, no one can beat us. We feel honoured and privileged to partner with the German Football Federation, starting in 2027” Donahoe said that Nike had demonstrated its ability to turn the German team back into a “global brand” and the footballers into “global heroes.”

It sure is nice of Nike to pull Germany up out of the dumps with this deal, isn’t it?

