France vs Germany: Lineups, team news, what is Nagelsmann’s best XI for the Euros, and more!

While Bayern Munich takes a short break, German football continues its uncertain preparation for Euro 2024. This international window is the last chance for Julian Nagelsmann to test his theories before the season ends, and he has a lot of things to test. November’s games proved without a doubt that Germany have a long way to go before they’re back where they should be — the question is what it’ll take to get there.

Team news

Both Manuel Neuer (muscle injury) and Aleksandar Pavlović (illness) are out despite being called up to the squad, and no replacements have been called up for either player. Leroy Sané is out serving the suspension from the red card he received against Austria. Otherwise, Julian Nagelsmann has a full complement to work with, and he’s expected to get results this time.

Kai Havertz is the favorite to start up top in this break, given his superlative form for Arsenal FC in the Premier League. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are the main candidates to partner up with Havertz, with İlkay Gündoğan expected to play an advanced role behind the forwards (as another attacking midfielder?).

Toni Kroos wasn’t called out of retirement to sit on the bench — the Real Madrid veteran will be expected to start in midfield, alongside a DM like Pascal Groß or Robert Andrich.

At the back, Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstädt could get his first start at left-back, with Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah pairing up in the middle. Joshua Kimmich is expected to start at right back, with FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen rounding out the XI in Neuer’s absence.

Here’s what that lineup could look like:

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the German national team’s upcoming friendly against France? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview show to hear what we think go right, what might go wrong, what formation Julian Nagelsmann might use, and how the coach could set up his boys. You can listen on Spotify or below: