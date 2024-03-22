Training Report: Kai Havertz leading Niclas Füllkrug for starting role?; A projected starting XI; Jan-Niklas Beste leaves camp; Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer gets treatment; Raphaël Guerreiro runs; Aleksandar Pavlović and Harry Kane updates; & MORE!

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich manager and current German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann has not made up his mind yet on who his striker will be on Saturday against France:

Kai Havertz is currently favourite to start over Niclas Füllkrug upfront in the coming games due to his current form in the position at Arsenal, having recently scored in 4 games in a row.

It seems like Nagelsmann just can’t quit Havertz.

In addition, Bild released what it thinks will be the starting XI for Saturday’s match vs. France. Per Bild, there are two positions still open aside of the aforementioned striker battle:

Left-back: Benjamin Henrichs and Maximilian Mittelstädt

Defensive midfielder: Pascal Groß and Robert Andrich

8 spots of the starting XI for the upcoming games against France and the Netherlands have already been decided. For the remaining three spots, there are duels between Henrichs and Mittelstädt for the left-back position, Andrich and Groß for the defensive midfield spot next to Kroos and Havertz and Füllkrug upfront. The time for experiments is over - Nagelsmann wants to decide his XI and keep playing it until the Euros.

To add more fuel to that fire, Bild is reporting that there was a clear division between the starting group and the subs:

Only the ‘substitute players’ started this morning’s training session, while the ‘A’ team, which will likely start against France on Saturday, joined them later. The A team: Ter Stegen - Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Mittelstädt - Kroos, Andrich - Wirtz, Gündogan, Musiala - Havertz

Kane could play on Tuesday

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane will miss England’s match against Brazil on Saturday, but could be ready to face Belgium on Tuesday:

Pavlović has tonsillitis

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Aleksandar Pavlović is battling tonsillitis, which has had recurring problems with:

Aleksandar Pavlović (tonsillitis) is currently recovering at home. The midfielder has had recurrent problems with his tonsils and already had two tonsillitis in autumn 2023. He was out for around a month and missed 7 games, which delayed his first team debut back then. Now Pavlović’s goal is to be fit in time for the game against Dortmund on March 30.

Beste leaves camp

Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste is the latest German to leave camp with an injury. The 25-year-old winger suffered an adductor strain:

ℹ️ Jan-Niklas Beste hat sich am Mittwoch im Training in Frankfurt eine Adduktorenzerrung zugezogen und reist heute vorzeitig von der Nationalmannschaft ab.



ℹ️ Jan-Niklas Beste suffered an adductor strain during training in Frankfurt on Wednesday and is leaving the national team early today. Get well soon! ❤️

Guerreiro gets back on the pitch

Bayern Munich left-back/midfielder Raphaël Guerreiro put in a running workout earlier today:

Raphael #Guerreiro is running individually today.

Neuer gets treatment

Bild journalist Nico Linner captured a shot of Manuel Neuer’s return to Bayern Munich to receive treatment for an adductor injury:

Manuel #Neuer is back on Säbener Straße. After his departure from the #DFB team due to injury, the number 1 of the #FCBayern drove up to the club premises for treatment at 9:04 a.m.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is taking an aggressive treatment plan in hopes of getting him back in the fold earlier than anticipated:

The time-off of Manuel Neuer’s injury is normally at least two weeks. However, the goalkeeper is now receiving intensive treatment by the club’s doctors — and there’s a slight hope he could be fit in time for the game against Borussia Dortmund in 10 days. Both Neuer and the club would like to avoid the scenario of him missing the game.

Germany’s full number list

Looking to get one of those new Germany jerseys? Here is the full list of numbers that were assigned:

The current squad for the two upcoming international matches including shirt numbers #dfbteam #FRAGER #GERNED

Goretzka trains individually

If you look closely at the window on the right, you can see Leon Goretzka peering out the window:

Leon Goretzka working individually indoors today [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/lyBexbXvRg — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) March 21, 2024

Random training pics

Leroy Sané joking with Max Eberl at Säbener Straße today [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/v3sjDZaF32 — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) March 21, 2024

