Report: Bayern Munich don’t want Julian Nagelsmann back after all

One year after his sensational sacking, could Julian Nagelsmann be up for a just-as-sensational return to Bayern Munich?

Not so fast.

Though the 36-year-old manager, currently in charge of preparing Germany for EURO 2024, would surely like to see his long-term future clarified soon, the road back to the Rekordmeister is reportedly closed. Or at least, full of roadblocks.

From Abendzeitung, via @iMiaSanMia:

Even though there are considerations at FC Bayern about a potential return of Julian Nagelsmann, there’s a ‘strong resistance’ and ‘very loud voices’ against the idea internally at the club. Therefore, Nagelsmann is unlikely to return to Bayern this summer. Xabi Alonso remains the ideal solution [@_kochmaximilian, @Abendzeitung]

Did Nagelsmann burn bridges during his short time at Bayern, and are the real drivers behind his exit in 2023 — at one point rumored to be the fired pair of ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and ex-CEO Oliver Kahn — still at the club?

Or does the new sporting regime, led by Max Eberl, Christoph Freund, and current CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, simply not want to contemplate the awkwardness of the move?

Nagelsmann still may hold onto the Germany job for a while longer. And from Bayern’s perspective, Leverkusen top man Xabi Alonso has put in an incredible audition for Thomas Tuchel’s seat — should he wish to take it.

It sounds like the Bavarians are going all in on the new guy.

