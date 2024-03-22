Report: Real Madrid willing to wait for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies on a free transfer

After Bayern Munich lost high-profile stars such as David Alaba (Real Madrid) and Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) to free transfers after their contract expired, the club has been actively trying to avoid further repeats.

But if Real Madrid has its way, the La Liga giants will either land Bayern’s high-flying left-back Alphonso Davies for cheap this summer — or for free next summer.

From ESPN journalist Rodrigo Fáez, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

While Real Madrid remain keen on Alphonso Davies, they are unwilling to pay more than €40 million to sign him this summer and are prepared to wait another year to acquire his services on a free transfer. Davies’ desire is to join Madrid [@RodrigoFaez]

The 23-year-old Canadian is one of the most explosive young talents in the world, and as recently as last spring was viewed as one of Bayern’s cornerstone players of the next generation.

Now, though, the Bavarians may just have to cut their losses and move on.

