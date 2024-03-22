Bavarian Fashion Works: German national team round-up

While Bavarian Fashion Works typically focuses on Bayern Munich’s kits and attire, the German national team’s gear has become a hot button top among fans — particularly with the release of an edgy new away kit.

Adidas spokesman Oliver Brüggen told SID that the sales on the new away kit are record breaking (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Adidas spokesman Oliver Brüggen says Germany’s new away shirt has had the best sales start ever for a German away kit. The home one is also ‘very popular’. The advertising campaign for the new shirts was a big success. The reactions to the spots and the reach of the films “exceeded our expectations,” said Brüggen [@SID_Sportnews]

While some fans have pushed back against the pink kits, Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß dismissed the criticism.

“All these things are nonsense. They can even play with a naked torso and something painted on. The most important thing is what happens on the pitch. I couldn’t care less about what they’re wearing,” Hoeneß told Bild via (@iMiaSanMia).

Musiala to don #10 jersey

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala will be wearing the #10 jersey for the German national team:

Neue Trikotnummer für Jamal Musiala in der Nationalmannschaft: Der Bayern-Star trägt ab sofort die 10! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/sZT8yEwKfu — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) March 20, 2024

New jersey number for Jamal Musiala in the national team: The Bayern star now wears 10! @SkySportDE

Speaking with RTL (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Musiala expressed his joy with being given the #10:

Musiala on getting the #10 shirt with the national team and whether it was his wish: “Yes, I think the number 10 has been a dream for me since I was a little kid, whenever I watched Messi or something like that. But I won’t let it get to my head. I’ll play the same game even if I had a different number. But it feels really special to be able to wear the #10.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos will wear the #8 jersey, which used to be assigned to Leon Goretzka:

Toni Kroos will have his #8 shirt back, which was recently worn by Leon Goretzka pic.twitter.com/sw5dM7e1cG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 20, 2024

And that Kroos jersey is, well, pretty popular:

Björn Gulden (Adidas CEO): "The day after the new shirts were unveiled, Toni Kroos’ sold twice as many as any other." [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/JJOswxBHjM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 20, 2024

Had he been able to attend camp, Aleksandar Pavlović would have worn #25:

Aleksandar Pavlović was given the #25 shirt before he had to withdraw from the squad pic.twitter.com/obX8KhyfX3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 20, 2024

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the German national team’s upcoming friendly against France? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview show to hear what we think go right, what might go wrong, what formation Julian Nagelsmann might use, and how the coach could set up his boys. You can listen on Spotify or below: