Karl-Heinz Rummenigge raving over Aleksandar Pavlović and his rise at Bayern Munich

From all the great players that have come and gone at Bayern Munich, rarely has a player from the academy broke into the first team and became an established part of it. Thomas Müller and David Alaba (now at Real Madrid) were the last such examples of academy graduates who became successful with Bayern’s first team. Enter Aleksandar Pavlović.

The 19-year-old German-Serb’s astounding rise to the big leagues caught the attention of many, including Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (SID SportNews via @iMiaSanMia). “We’re happy that after a long, long time we have a player who grew up at the FC Bayern Campus and who has developed so outstandingly this season. We’re having a lot of fun with the young lad.

“I think he still has a great chance of being part of the Euros squad. He is a player who fits this midfield quite well.”

The kid has about 20 years of playing time left in him; he has the whole world ahead of him and at his feet.