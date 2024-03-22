Toni Kroos enjoys working with “exceptional” players like Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos admitted that he was not totally familiar with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz because he does not watch much of the Bundesliga.

Kroos knew of Musiala through watching Musiala play in the Champions League, but his frame of reference was just not all that deep. However, it has not taken Kroos long to figure out that the two youngsters are special.

“I don’t watch a lot of the Bundesliga, I watch more of the Champions League. I watched Jamal there. Even if I had never seen him before, this morning’s training session would have been enough for me. It’s about them having freedom to be able to play their football. I see my job in that, too,” Kroos said. “These exceptional players are meant to bring fun to the game. We have to put them in positions on the pitch in which they can bring us joy. That’s also a task for me.”

Musiala and Wirtz figure to each play a starring role for the German national team this summer and Kroos should be one of the players helping the duo acclimate to being the focal point of the squad.

Clearly, many fans are eager to see if Musiala and Wirtz can take the challenge head on and power Germany to a strong show at the EURO 2024 competition.

