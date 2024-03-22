Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea not giving up on Jamal Musiala return; Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan in left-back love triangle?; Liverpool stars unraveling?; Bayern to pursue Antonio Conte for coaching gig?; Man City scoping options; and MORE!

Chelsea FC is not going to give up on righting one of its previous mistakes — letting Jamal Musiala move to Bayern Munich.

Musiala has been rumored to want a move away from Germany and Chelsea wants to ensure that its hat is in the mix for a potential transfer:

Chelsea could look to steal one of Bayern Munich’s top players in the summer transfer window. The Blues have made several attacking additions to their squad in the previous transfer windows. Players like Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk have been added to the Chelsea attack as the Blues aim to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. Palmer has made 34 appearances for the Premier League club after moving from Manchester City, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 12 assists. Even though they strengthened their offense throughout those two transfer windows, Chelsea are reportedly pursuing Jamal Musiala. Bayern are reportedly attempting to persuade Musiala to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, according to Sport Bild. But as per the same source, Mauricio Pochettino’s team are one Premier League team who are keeping an eye on the offensive midfielder and are prepared to go above and beyond to get him should he refuse to sign an extension with the Bundesliga team.

Manchester City might be taking a look for who can fill Kevin De Bruyne’s boots should he move on:

Manchester City are looking at replacements for midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and scouts are currently prioritising a move for Xavi Simons of Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich can’t catch a break.

Even during the international break, the Bavarians are feeling the wrath of the injury gods. Even aside of that, though, Max Eberl seems to have ramped up his planning for the 2024/25 campaign, so there is a lot going on.

Why waste any more time, let’s get to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bodies are dropping at Germany’s national team camp — and at Bayern Munich. Let’s talk about the impact of Manuel Neuer’s latest ailment, Sacha Boey’s injury, and what this might mean for the rest of the club season.

Could Bayern Munich bring Julian Nagelsmann back as its coach?

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s upcoming slate.

Bayern Munich reportedly made its best-and-final offer to Alphonso Davies, which tops out at €13 million per season. Is that enough? Will Real Madrid top that?

Enough with these Ronald Araújo rumors.

Why are Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka so hated? How real is it that both will leave this summer?

Breaking down another hilarious episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Real Madrid are all involved in a bizarre love triangle that involved Alphonso Davies, Theo Hernandez, and Ferland Mendy.

There could be a domino effect of movement depending on who goes where:

A transfer triangle could develop between AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the summer window, according to a report. Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Real Madrid could be the main protagonists in a three-way operation once the summer transfer window opens, and Alphonso Davies is the first domino. Bayern Munich’s left back is being targeted by Los Blancos his arrival could mean the departure of Mendy, who they are looking to upgrade upon in view of the 2024-25 season. Bayern are aware that Davies may leave and thus they are already thinking about his replacement, with Theo Hernandez top of the list if they have to move for a new defender. This is where the name of Mendy reappears, because if Bayern make a huge bid for Theo and the player is open to the move then Milan might come to the negotiating table. It is therefore a potential three-way operation in which there might well be a fourth interested party, because PSG are looking for a left-back. On their wish list are Theo Hernández – given that they already have his brother Lucas – and the favoured profile is Mendy. It could be an interesting few months, therefore. Earlier today, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested it would take an offer of €100m for Milan to even begin to consider parting with a player they consider to be a ‘treasure’.

Liverpool stars Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch (shocker!) are unhappy about Jürgen Klopp leaving the club this summer and feel as if they were misled when they inked their respective deals:

Liverpool stars Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are furious with the manner in which Jurgen Klopp’s exit from the Anfield club has been handled by the board. The pair feel that they have been misled by the Reds, FootballTransfers has been informed. Klopp announced in January that he would stand down from his role as Liverpool manager in the summer – a decision that FootballTransfers revealed back in August the German was seriously mulling over. Sources have indicated that, contrary to previous reports, senior Anfield players did have an inkling that the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund head coach was considering leaving the club. This came from informal discussions held in Singapore during the club’s pre-season tour. These did not, however, extend to newer signings like Nunez and Szoboszlai, who joined up on long contracts in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Both are said to have “hit the roof” at the announcement. In addition to this pair, it is also believed that Ryan Gravenberch is unhappy with the turn of events. While these players have been left unsettled by Klopp’s imminent departure and the manner it has been handled by the Liverpool board, it is not expected to have an impact on the long-term future of the players at the club.

Look, if Dominik Szoboszlai is that unhappy about things, I know a little club in Bavaria that might have room for him.

With Bayern Munich on break, the German national team takes center stage for fans.

Die Mannschaft will travel to France to take on the country many consider to be the current world power and will have a new look under Julian Nagelsmann.

Let’s dive into what we all should be watching for and talking about heading into the weekend:

What will Julian Nagelsmann’s influence and impact be on what should be a very different looking Germany side?

Why this all could work...and why it might all just blow up.

Can Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz carry the torch for Germany?

A guess at Nagelsmann’s formation and starting lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Could Bayern Munich already know who it wants for its next coach?

Maybe — and it might not be who you expect. Per a report out of England, the Bavarians are eyeing Antonio Conte, who most recently had stints at Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, and Chelsea:

Liverpool might have received a boost in the race for Xabi Alonso, with reports that Bayern Munich have made Antonio Conte their first-choice managerial target. It has been widely reported that both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in Bayer Leverkusen head coach Alonso as they seek new appointments at the end of the season. La Repubblica claims that instead of Alonso, Bayern’s first-choice to replace the departing Thomas Tuchel is actually former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Conte. The 54-year-old has been out of work since leaving Spurs in 2023 and was ‘contacted a few months ago’ by Bayern. While Conte is described as a ‘priority’ for Bayern, negotiations are expected to be difficult with the Italian preferring a return to Serie A. However, one month ago, the Daily Mail also reported on the Conte links but claimed back then that it was actually the former Juventus coach pushing for the job as pressure began to mount on Tuchel.

Would you be okay with Conte?

If WhoScored.com says Jamal Musiala is a winger, who am I to argue?

Whatever his position, Musiala and teammate Leroy Sané have been dribbling machines this season:

Most successful dribbles per game in Europe's top five leagues this season:



◎ 3.8 - Jamal Musiala

◎ 3.6 - Leroy Sané

◎ 3.2 - Mohammed Kudus

◎ 3.2 - Jérémy Doku

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let’s get to it: