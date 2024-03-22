Weekend Warm-up: What Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies didn’t say spoke volumes about his future; Bayern’s final list of coaching candidates?; Throwing it back to XTC; Talk through the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm; and MORE!

According to a report from Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies might have driven the final nail in the coffin for anyone hoping that the Canadian left-back would accept the club’s latest proposal.

In fact, Davies’ lack of a response to a basic question seems to have made it very clear what the future holds for the 23-year-old (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Asked about his club future during a media appearance today, Alphonso Davies stood silent and did not answer the question, before a Canada Soccer representative interjected and asked for questions to remain focused on Davies and the national team.

That’s...not good.

No one would expect Davies to spin lies, but offering no response actually spoke volumes. It is not as if it was the German media pressing him. Davies was in his homeland, in a comfortable setting, and he just could not come up with a response. Yes, it was very telling.

Maybe there is still hope for anyone thinking Davies could still re-up, but even the most optimistic folks cannot take that news and spin it in a good way.

Your move Real Madrid...

Poll What level of confidence do you have that Alphonso Davies will re-sign with Bayern Munich?

"Still pretty good, eh. You wanna go to Tim Horton’s?" (Genuine Canadian optimism)

"Uh...I don’t know, Bart." (Milhouse’s doubt)

"Alphonso? Won’t see him no more." (Clemenza’s harsh reality)

"I’m not even supposed to be here today!" (Dante’s lament) vote view results 2% "I BELIEVE THAT HE WILL SIGN, I BELIEVE THAT HE WILL SIGN, I BELIEVE THAT HE WILL SIGN!" (Blasted drunk) (1 vote)

4% "Still pretty good, eh. You wanna go to Tim Horton’s?" (Genuine Canadian optimism) (2 votes)

4% "Uh...I don’t know, Bart." (Milhouse’s doubt) (2 votes)

71% "Alphonso? Won't see him no more." (Clemenza's harsh reality) (33 votes)

17% "I’m not even supposed to be here today!" (Dante’s lament) (8 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 37

Bayern Munich can’t catch a break.

Even during the international break, the Bavarians are feeling the wrath of the injury gods. Even aside of that, though, Max Eberl seems to have ramped up his planning for the 2024/25 campaign, so there is a lot going on.

Why waste any more time, let’s get to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bodies are dropping at Germany’s national team camp — and at Bayern Munich. Let’s talk about the impact of Manuel Neuer’s latest ailment, Sacha Boey’s injury, and what this might mean for the rest of the club season.

Could Bayern Munich bring Julian Nagelsmann back as its coach?

Some final thoughts on the German national team’s upcoming slate.

Bayern Munich reportedly made its best-and-final offer to Alphonso Davies, which tops out at €13 million per season. Is that enough? Will Real Madrid top that?

Enough with these Ronald Araújo rumors.

Why are Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka so hated? How real is it that both will leave this summer?

Breaking down another hilarious episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Bayern’s coaching candidate becoming clear?

According to Sport Bild and CaughtOffside journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich’s list of coaching candidates is starting to shape up — and some of the names might not be what you were expecting:

Should Bayern fail to sign Xabi Alonso as a replacement for outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel this summer, Max Eberl has drawn up a list of alternatives. Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be well-appreciated, though the Bavarians also have an eye on free agents (and former Spurs bosses) Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. “Xabi Alonso is known and is the preferred candidate. But: He also didn’t rule out Roberto de Zerbi from Brighton and José Mourinho. The name de Zerbi is certainly hotter at the moment than Mourinho,” Christian Falk reported in his exclusive Fact Files column. “Antonio Conte, who has been out of management since 2023 following his departure from Tottenham, is also on Bayern’s list.”

It is no shock that Alonso sits atop that list and that De Zerbi. renowned as one of the game’s bright, young coaches, is also a favorite. Mourinho, though, is the “embrace chaos” move and a bit of a surprise (to everyone not named Marcus Iredahl). As for Conte...that was another unexpected name to be listed.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg added his two cents as well and his is not as sold on Mourinho’s chances to land the gig:

De Zerbi - 100 % a candidate as reported and revealed ✔️ Mourinho, been told he’s not a hot topic for Bayern. — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 22, 2024

Despite some reports, former coaches Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann are not included, which — if the report is true — likely signifies that both men have zero chance of landing the job (if they even would want it).

Song of the Week: “Mayor of Simpleton” by XTC

Contrary to popular belief, that title is not my official role at BFW, but yet another excellent XTC tune.

I have featured XTC here before, but not this song. For whatever reason, XTC always hits me with one of the distinctive sounds of the 80s. Since I typically equate the 80s as the time period of my life (childhood) where things were always just about fun, I always gravitate back to that.

(Surely, someone could have a field day with my brain!)

As I was driving to Richmond over the past two weekends, I just hit shuffle and let my phone dictate things...XTC came up quite a bit, including this classic. Released in 1989, I can say, I have never gotten sick of this sound:

It’s just a timeless, classic, and distinctive tune that never gets old.

Entertainment Rundown

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 10, Episode 7

Larry David did again with another very solid episode. I laughed out loud multiple times, but with some of the subject matter, I tried to keep my quick hitters as clean as possible, so I’ll beat around the bush (Larry style!) with some of that:

The episode immediately kicked off with a bang. Larry not giving a damn about out Stu’s stroke was classic. This was, of course, one of the reasons people love the character — his reactions are just priceless.

Larry trying to explain his way out of his bedroom predicament was prototypical Curb. The horrified look on the housekeeper’s face — and the subsequent emotional damage she endured — set the tone for the episode’s final scene.

Larry’s plan for Jeff to get out of his Raleigh trip with Susie was totally ridiculous and how it played out was equally ludicrous. A weak, but probably necessary plot point.

Larry’s whole attitude toward the Stu situation and having to be associated with his daughter was hilarious. Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouser — again — killed the role with his slimy indifference. So, so good...

The text chain reaction from Larry….classic.

At one point or another, we have all been on that kind of text chain, which is the beauty of Curb. It takes the obvious things in day-to-day life and makes them completely absurd.

Larry and Vince Vaughn going back and forth over who gets the violin and who takes care of Olivia was just great stuff.

Ditto for the exchange between Larry and Waylon over the text chain.

Jeff ended up in the middle seat after all. When Susie gets pissed at Jeff, it always makes for great television (even if it an absurd storyline).

Admittedly, it’s tough to really dive too much into to the subject matter, but that picture at the art gallery. Man…the housekeeper ended up being a pretty good artist.

The closing credits…unreal.

Overall, this was a good, worthwhile episode. Was it as good as some of the others this season? No, but it was very strong and was well worth the time.

I will miss this show badly when it’s gone.

Rating: 4.25/5.00

Boondock Saints

In 1999 (!?), Boondock Saints was a little-known vigilante flick that eventually grew through word-of-mouth and the rise of the internet. Truly, the flick achieved cult classic status as an underground phenomenon, but now it is coming back.

Norman Reedus, whose stardom burst through the roof with Walking Dead, will be back to star with Sean Patrick Flanery:

New #BoondockSaints film is in development



Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will reprise their roles



(via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/D9mZXje3eD — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) March 21, 2024

Peaky Blinders

The much-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie is rounding into form.

The show, itself, started out awesome, but did fizzle out a bit toward the end (which pains me to say since I am a massive fan). Is there enough material left to make a move?

Cillian Murphy will return for the ‘PEAKY BLINDERS’ movie.



Begins filming in September.



(Source: https://t.co/MmhopGXbPO) pic.twitter.com/FxWQyQcegg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2024

I get wary when television shows make the leap to making movies. I thought The Many Saints of Newark (The Sopranos prequel) was terrible, but El Camino (The Breaking Bad sequel) was a good, fitting way to tie up the storyline.

Are there any television/streaming shows that you thought successfully made the jump into the movie theatre?

With Bayern Munich on break, the German national team takes center stage for fans.

Die Mannschaft will travel to France to take on the country many consider to be the current world power and will have a new look under Julian Nagelsmann.

Let’s dive into what we all should be watching for and talking about heading into the weekend:

What will Julian Nagelsmann’s influence and impact be on what should be a very different looking Germany side?

Why this all could work...and why it might all just blow up.

Can Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz carry the torch for Germany?

A guess at Nagelsmann’s formation and starting lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Prediction Records

