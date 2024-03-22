Max Eberl names Bayern Munich’s faces of the future — with one big omission

Bayern Munich star winger Jamal Musiala may be the subject of transfer speculation as the world’s top clubs circle, but do not think the Bavarians will let him go easily.

Max Eberl, Bayern’s top board member for sport, identified Musiala as absolutely key to the club’s long-term plans — alongside fellow youngsters Mathys Tel and Aleksandar Pavlović.

While Pavlović and Tel are younger and just coming into their own, Musiala is already well-established — meaning his contract talks are coming up soon. But they should all form Bayern’s core for years to come, Eberl promised.

“They are faces of the future,” the 50-year-old executive said in his sit down with Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “If you look at my history, there have always been young players with extremely great talent and potential that we had in the squad. This is the case with Jamal, Mathys and Aleks Pavlović.

“Mathys has already extended until 2029 — with Jamal, an extension is a big goal, there can be no other option for us. This support for young players does not mean that we do not value experienced players. They help ensure the development of these talented players.”

That is a big statement for the 21-year-old Musiala. But it is also a glaring omission for 23-year-old left-back Alphonso Davies, who was the name touted alongside Musiala at this time a year ago. Back then, the previous sporting regime at Bayern had been closing in on making Davies the first of their major extensions of young stars, but that seems to have all gone the rails now.

Nevertheless, there is still plenty of key business for the Bavarians to attend to — and it starts with Musiala.