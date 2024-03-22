 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
ICYMI: Bayern Munich’s international call-up list

Bayern Munich’s list of players out for international duty...

By CSmith1919
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

As always for Bayern Munich, there is a large contingent of the first-team squad went out on international break. While players like Leroy Sané (red card suspension), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Eric Dier did not get the call, it does give the quartet a chance to rest up for the stretch run of the season.

For the full list of call-ups (that we are aware of), please see below:

Austria

  • Konrad Laimer

Canada

  • Alphonso Davies

England

  • Harry Kane (injured, but attending)

France

  • Dayot Upamecano

France U-19

  • Mathys Tel

Germany

  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Thomas Müller
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Manuel Neuer (injured at camp, returned to Bayern Munich)
  • Aleksandar Pavlović (sick, did not attend)

Netherlands

  • Matthijs de Ligt

Portugal

  • Raphaël Guerreiro

South Korea

  • Kim Min-jae

