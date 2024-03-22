ICYMI: Bayern Munich’s international call-up list

As always for Bayern Munich, there is a large contingent of the first-team squad went out on international break. While players like Leroy Sané (red card suspension), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Eric Dier did not get the call, it does give the quartet a chance to rest up for the stretch run of the season.

For the full list of call-ups (that we are aware of), please see below:

Austria

Konrad Laimer

Canada

Alphonso Davies

England

Harry Kane (injured, but attending)

France

Dayot Upamecano

France U-19

Mathys Tel

Germany

Joshua Kimmich

Thomas Müller

Jamal Musiala

Manuel Neuer (injured at camp, returned to Bayern Munich)

Aleksandar Pavlović (sick, did not attend)

Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt

Portugal

Raphaël Guerreiro

South Korea

Kim Min-jae

