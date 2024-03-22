ICYMI: Bayern Munich’s international call-up list

As always for Bayern Munich, there is a large contingent of the first-team squad went out on international break. While players like Leroy Sané (red card suspension), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Eric Dier did not get the call, it does give the quartet a chance to rest up for the stretch run of the season.
For the full list of call-ups (that we are aware of), please see below:
Austria
- Konrad Laimer
Canada
- Alphonso Davies
England
- Harry Kane (injured, but attending)
France
- Dayot Upamecano
France U-19
- Mathys Tel
Germany
- Joshua Kimmich
- Thomas Müller
- Jamal Musiala
- Manuel Neuer (injured at camp, returned to Bayern Munich)
- Aleksandar Pavlović (sick, did not attend)
Netherlands
- Matthijs de Ligt
Portugal
- Raphaël Guerreiro
South Korea
- Kim Min-jae
