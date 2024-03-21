Just Did It: German national team leaves Adidas for Nike

In what could only be described as a shocking turn of events, the DFB has authorized a change in apparel manufacturers as the organization has severed its long-term relationship with Adidas in favor of a new partnership with Nike.

Initially, X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia dropped this nugget of information:

The DFB will part ways with Adidas and will be equipped by Nike from 2027. The deal initially runs until 2034 and extends to all national teams and is intended to “promote German football in its entirety” according to an official statement by the association.

Later, @iMiaSanMia captured this statement below from DFB President Bernd Neuendorf.

“We’re looking forward to working with Nike. The future partnership will enable the DFB to continue to carry out key tasks in the coming decade with a view to the comprehensive development of football in Germany. But one thing is also clear: until December 2026, we will do everything we can to achieve shared success with our long-standing and current partner adidas, to whom German football has owed a lot for more than seven decades,” said Neuendorf.

Adidas offered its own statement confirming the news as well.

says the company was surprised by the DFB’s decision to change kit suppliers: “Our contract with the German Football Association runs until the end of 2026. We were informed today by the DFB that the association will have a new supplier from 2027,” Adidas spokesman Oliver Brüggen told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Finally, Deutsche Welle confirmed the news and added that the new, seven-year deal between the organizations will run from 2027 though 2034:

OFFICIAL: After more than 70 years with Adidas, Germany will swap sponsors.



Nike will outfit the German national teams from 2027-2034.#DFB pic.twitter.com/i73Q31KVPj — DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 21, 2024

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on all of the comings and goings of the German national team and everything going on with Bayern Munich (injuries, transfers, general mayhem)? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show, which is available on Spotify or below: