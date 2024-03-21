Julian Nagelsmann holding 1:1s with all players ahead of Euro 2024

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Sandro Wagner have spoken to all of the German national team players individually at the team hotel ahead of the international friendlies in the upcoming days.

Nagelsmann is following the path of the German basketball team who became world champions in 2023. This method is being employed to motivate and give a perspective to every player, no matter their roles on the team.

Julian Nagelsmann and Sandro Wagner spoke to all players individually one after one at their office in the team hotel. The reason behind this measure is to create clarity before the Euros, get feedback, motivate and give a perspective to every single player. Nagelsmann and Wagner… pic.twitter.com/AUXtgiX0st — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 21, 2024

“I recently watched a documentary about the German basketball players. You could observe the conversations between the coach and players before the World Cup. Then it became clear that every single person knew their role months before the tournament,” Nagelsmann told Bild.

It sounds like a great idea, although something that surely plenty of teams already do. In these interviews, it has already been reported that Manuel Neuer was informed of his role as the #1 goalkeepers and Antonio Rüdiger informed of his role as the defensive leader.

Surely some other interesting conversations took place, especially for newcomers such as Chris Führich and Denis Undav, or veterans such as Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller. Will this motivation be enough to inspire at the tournament this summer?

