Julian Nagelsmann holding 1:1s with all players ahead of Euro 2024

Julian Nagelsmann is taking one out of the 2023 World Basketball Champions’ book.

By Jack Laushway
Germany Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Sandro Wagner have spoken to all of the German national team players individually at the team hotel ahead of the international friendlies in the upcoming days.

Nagelsmann is following the path of the German basketball team who became world champions in 2023. This method is being employed to motivate and give a perspective to every player, no matter their roles on the team.

“I recently watched a documentary about the German basketball players. You could observe the conversations between the coach and players before the World Cup. Then it became clear that every single person knew their role months before the tournament,” Nagelsmann told Bild.

It sounds like a great idea, although something that surely plenty of teams already do. In these interviews, it has already been reported that Manuel Neuer was informed of his role as the #1 goalkeepers and Antonio Rüdiger informed of his role as the defensive leader.

Surely some other interesting conversations took place, especially for newcomers such as Chris Führich and Denis Undav, or veterans such as Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller. Will this motivation be enough to inspire at the tournament this summer?

