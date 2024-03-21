Report: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka not a fit under Julian Nagelsmann, locker room disruption feared

There was a bit of a controversy last week when Bayern Munich was left off of the German national team roster for this slate of games against France and the Netherlands.

Goretzka, who has been a fairly consistent call-up for years now, was suddenly left out in the cold...but why?

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there were two reasons:

Leon Goretzka was not called up to the national team for two reasons. Firstly, the Bayern midfielder does not fit Nagelsmann’s idea, who wants a real defensive midfielder to play alongside Toni Kroos. Secondly, the coach does not believe Goretzka would accept the role of a substitute player without complaining. There were already debates in the background at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Specifically, the Sport Bild journos cited Goretzka’s entry into the Japan game at the last World Cup as an instance where some players felt like a substitution was made just to appease Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

In the game against Japan, Hansi Flick subbed Goretzka on for Gündogan when Germany were in the lead, a substitution after which the team lost control of the game and Japan managed to come back and win. The sub was later criticized within the team and deemed a ‘harmony substitution’ to keep Goretzka happy. Nagelsmann wants 14-15 players who fight for the starting XI, while the rest of the players accept their roles and would just be grateful to be part of the tournament. Nevertheless, Goretzka still has a chance to make the squad for the Euros if he continues to perform as he did in his last games with Bayern.

The timing of this story is peculiar. Surely, details of the report have been known for some time now, but this does the lay the groundwork for fans to follow the situation closely. If Goretzka continues to perform at the club level, will Nagelsmann continue to leave him off the roster for the EUROs?

