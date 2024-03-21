Report: Germany want to keep coach Julian Nagelsmann beyond EURO 2024

Well this is interesting.

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s stint as Germany coach may just extend beyond the EUROs. The DFB are reportedly keen to keep the 36-year-old, likely with a view to the 2026 World Cup, and may act soon to secure his services.

From kicker, via @iMiaSanMia:

The DFB want to keep Julian Nagelsmann as head coach of the national team beyond the Euros and are preparing a new contract offer. An initial discussion took place and Nagelsmann was open to the idea. The DFB would like to agree with Nagelsmann on a certain target for the Euros, and if that target is reached, then the new contract would become valid [@kicker]

Now (via @iMiaSanMia), DFB officials are making their play as well:

President Bernd Neuendorf confirms the DFB would like to extend Julian Nagelsmann’s contract beyond the Euros before the tournament: “The chemistry is there. Julian said that he would like clarity about his future before the Euros. We certainly won’t be opposed to such a wish” [@SID_Sportnews] According to @kicker, a new contract would depend on reaching a certain target set before the Euros. DFB director Andreas Rettig: “You don’t let successful coaches go.”

Nagelsmann entertained several club opportunities — Tottenham and Chelsea FC among them — before waiting out last summer and ultimately taking the Germany job when it became available, with the sacking of another former Bayern coach in Hansi Flick.

But if this report is true, the DFB is impressed with his work and his prospects for shaping the team over the next cycle. If Germany acts quickly to secure Nagelsmann, it will have done so while Jürgen Klopp — stepping down from his long run as Liverpool FC manager — is available.

Would Nagelsmann really entertain such a long spell away from club football? Can he succeed well enough with Germany to earn it — and then to stay in the position until the next Men’s World Cup?