Report: Juventus could be serious with Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka after scouting trip

After playing a few very solid games in a row, it seemed that Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka had pushed his way into the conversation for another call-up to the German national team.

Alas, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann opted to go into a different direction.

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner, though, Goretzka did manage to impress someone during his recent run of success — Serie A power Juventus. The Italian side is reportedly keeping close tabs on the 29-year-old after scouting him in person at the Allianz Arena (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Juventus are interested in Leon Goretzka. Two representatives from the Italian club were in Munich for the second leg against Lazio to watch the midfielder, among others, live in action. Goretzka, meanwhile, would prefer to stay in Munich beyond the summer. In addition, it remains to be seen whether a club would be willing to pay the necessary financial package.

Goretzka has been adamant about staying in Bavaria, even putting up with slights from coach Thomas Tuchel and fans alike. When the time comes, will he remain committed to the Bavarians?

